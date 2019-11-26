The cat’s meow

× Expand Robin Shepard Roseline is a rescue cat named after settler Roseline Peck, who opened Madison’s first tavern in 1837 near the state Capitol.

Octopi Brewing of Waunakee gives back to the community with a special brand of beers it markets as “The Giving Brewery.” Three or four times a year it creates a special beer paired with a specific charity and all profits are donated to it. Its latest, Bow Chicka Meow Meow!, benefits the Dane County Humane Society.

What is it? Bow Chicka Meow Meow! is made by Octopi Brewing in Waunakee in collaboration with the Dane County Humane Society and WMMM-FM (105.5 Triple M) radio in Verona.

Style: Stouts are black ales made with dark malts, and depending on how much the malts are roasted, they impart hints of chocolate, caramel, toffee and sometimes coffee. Stouts come in a wide range of strengths from 3.2 to 8 percent ABV. This one falls into the sweet stout category. It could even be classed as a pastry stout, given its rich sweet chocolate and peanut butter flavors.

Background: “The community has been great to us, so this is a thank-you,” says Octopi Brewing owner Isaac Showaki. This beer is expected to raise about $1,600 for the Humane Society. “But it’s much more than money. This raises awareness of how to get involved,” he adds.

So far in 2019 the Dane County Humane Society has taken in over 2,400 cats and has been able to place more than 90 percent of those animals in adoptions or sanctuary programs.

Dane County Humane Society staff came up with the idea for the beer and its name. Octopi ran with it. Bow Chicka Meow Meow! is made with lots of dark malts that give it a very dark black color, with solid roasted chocolate and toffee qualities. Lactose is added for additional body. The peanut flavoring, which comes from a powder, is added early during the boil, and it lends lots of flavor and aroma. The beer finishes strong, sweet and warm at 8 percent ABV.

Bow Chicka Meow Meow! is sold in six-packs of 12-ounce cans for around $11.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Roasted chocolate malt and peanut butter.

Appearance: Dark black color with a thick, bubbly brown head.

Texture: Full-bodied and very soft.

Taste: Robust flavors of chocolate and peanut, very sweet and warm throughout.

Finish/Aftertaste: The peanut butter flavor builds with warm sweetness. In the end, there’s a surprising spicy touch of anise.

Glassware: The snifter is great for this beer because it focuses the aromas of peanut butter, roastedness, and chocolate malt.

Pairs well with: It’s best on its own as an after dinner dessert beer.

The Verdict: For those who like the sweet pastry stout style, this is the cat’s meow. The roasted dark malts load it up with sweet chocolate, caramel and toffee flavors. The lactose makes it a heavy, full-bodied beer. The peanut butter ties it together — you might think of a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. At first this beer seemed too candy-like, but then as it warmed, it really grew on me, and a lot. The black licorice kick in the finish takes the sweetness in an unexpected direction. This one deserves a place on the holiday dessert table alongside brownies and peanut butter bars.