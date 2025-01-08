Options for Dry January expand

× Expand Sunshine Brewing Co Eclipse Non-Alcoholic Blonde Ale by Sunshine Brewing Co. Sunshine Brewing’s new NA ale and IPA.

Hop water is trending. It’s often found in brewery taprooms where there’s easy access to excess brewhouse hops. “It’s pretty simple — clean, crisp and easy to make,” says Peter Schroder, brewmaster at Starkweather Brewing Company on Madison’s east side. “I’ve been making it with different hops, a little bit of lemon juice and a small amount of citric acid.” Hop water tends to drink like a sparkling water, with a flavor similar to the type of hops used.

Starkweather has served hop water from a dedicated tap since it opened three years ago. Schroder says those who choose hop water are most likely non-beer drinkers who come in with friends, those looking for more healthy alternatives, or beer drinkers who’ve had enough beer for the evening. Hop water sales are generally relatively modest, but during Dry January and Sober October, they jump. Last January, Schroder ran out of hop water and quickly had to make another batch.

Working Draft Beer Company also sells hop water. It’s a favorite of mine, made with Nelson Sauvin hops that give it a light, dry, white grape flavor. Sunshine Brewing in Lake Mills also has one, often made with tropical- and citrus-flavored hops. Hop waters generally sell for $4-$6/pint.

In recent years the availability of NA beer has expanded and many taste nearly identical to their ABV-heavy twins. “The quality has improved dramatically even in the last five years with new technology and distillation,” says Lakefront Brewery head brewer Luther Paul. “I’m not sure every brewery needs to have its own NA, but it’s definitely a trend.” Lakefront recently expanded its NA options with Extended Play pale ale, along with Riverwest Stein amber lager and Eastside Dark Bavarian lager. All are easily found in six-packs ($10).

Untitled Art is a leader in NA beer, not just locally but nationally, with more than a dozen styles and flavors distributed to more than 20 states. It just released a new NA beer called Ceremonial. The recipe is based on an Australian sparkling lager, featuring Galaxy hops from down under. “We felt we should do something for the non-alcohol drinkers in time for Dry January,” says Sam Green of Untitled Art. Ceremonial is light golden, bubbly and crisp, with hints of peach and orange from the hops ($12/six-pack). Green says Dry January can account for as much as 20% of the annual sales of Untitled Art’s total NA beer lineup.

Sunshine Brewing Company of Lake Mills plans to release two new NA beers this month, a golden ale and an IPA. They will be sold in 16-ounce cans ($6/can, and $12-$14/four-pack). Other notable NA beers with quality flavor include Potosi Brewing’s Golden Brew, made with Bravo, Centennial and Mosaic hops ($11/six-pack).