Peace, beer and music

In New Orleans, there’s a tradition called the second line, the name for the revelers who follow a jazz funeral parade’s musicians and principal mourners. Far from being a sign of disrespect or diminution, the second line is a gathering of emotional and community supporters. Second line tradition has only made small advances on the rest of the country, but Paulpalooza is aiming to establish one in southern Wisconsin.

Paulpalooza is a festival of music, food, and family entertainment created by Kathie and Jim Natzke following the unexpected death of their teenaged son, Paul, in 2017. Though Paul had spina bifida and used a wheelchair, he was active in numerous sports and had broader social horizons than many people with typical mobility.

“Paul wouldn’t want a boring, sad memorial; he’d want a party,” says Kathie, who planned the first Paulpalooza in 2018 as a coping mechanism as much as a memorial. “People keep telling me how strong I am to be able to do this. The reality is that this party really helps us.”

This year’s Paulpalooza is on Sunday, Aug. 25, at The Hop Garden, 6889 Canal St., in Paoli. It will run from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free.

Nights at Fitchburg’s Funk’s Pub following Paul’s death led to a bond between the Natzkes and a number of musicians in 105.5 Triple M’s 2018 Project M competition. The top three acts performed at the first Paulpalooza last August. Six of last year’s eight acts will return this year, and the 2019 Project M winner, The North Code, will join them on two musical stages.

With the musical acts comes food, a natural fit for Paul as much as for any party. “He loved to sit around and listen to live music, especially rock. He loved all foods with cheese,” Kathie says. “This year we’ll be serving mac ’n cheese from Sugar River Pizza, one of his favorites.”

A new flourish this year will be Pop-A-Wheelie Red Lager, brewed by The Hop Garden. The intent was to keep the beer lighter for an easier-drinking experience, and if you’ve ever seen pictures of Paul and Kathie together, you’ll know red was the right color for this event’s beer. The Hop Garden’s Rich Joseph says the red malt was custom-roasted by Proximity Malt in Milwaukee, with additional malts added for mouthfeel and a caramel undertone. Expect it to tap around 1 p.m.

As a fundraising focal point this year, the Natzkes have started Paul’s Party, a nonprofit designed to fund and assist with recreational activities for children with disabilities. “All of these things are more expensive for kids with disabilities,” Natzke points out. “We don’t want anyone to miss out simply because they have a disability.”