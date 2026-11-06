Beer ‘Pocket Pancakes’ celebrates a winning Brewers season

Beer 490

× Expand Robin Shepard A bottle of G5’s Pocket Pancakes in front of a Brewers baseball cap. A big beer befits a big season: G5’s Pocket Pancakes.

Looking for a big beer to celebrate Brewers’ mania? G5 Brewing in Beloit rolled out the barrel —literally — in honor of Brewers’ manager Pat Murphy with the release of Pocket Pancakes ($23/16-oz bottle). The name calls attention to Murphy’s penchant for pulling out a cold hotel pancake from the pocket of his hoodie when he needs a snack during the game. This beer is a big 15% ABV breakfast stout aged in barrels for 44 months — more than two years in Wild Turkey bourbon barrels, followed by a year-and-half in maple syrup barrels. The brewery offered a limited release of the beer last fall, but when the Brewers made it to the World Series, G5 Brewmaster Tim Goers decided it was time for another run. This year’s version has had an extra year of barrel aging, making it more robust and sweet, just like the Brewers’ season.

Mighty Badger is a new IPA from Capital Brewery, with a sharp assertive hop character. The new beer is based on the brewery’s juicy, tropical IPAs Hazy Seas and Mighty Eagle, with its flavor leaning toward the piney bitterness of a west coast IPA at 74 IBUs. Capital brewmaster Tanner Brethorst says he’s been working on Mighty Badger for the past year. Trial batches in the Capital Bier Garten generated enough buzz that the beer was introduced in 12-ounce cans just as the football season started. The beer is medium-bodied with a modest (for an IPA) 6.4% ABV, and a firm malty background ($10/six-pack).

Quadnado, a Belgian quadrupel fall seasonal, is back on tap at both the Waunakee and Madison locations of The Lone Girl Brewing Company after nearly a two-year absence. It’s a rich, dark bronze Belgian ale with fruity sweetness. It’s a delicious treat, warm and strong at 10.2% ABV. Unlike years past when it was available in bombers during the holidays, it’s currently only available on tap, but well worth a trip to The Lone Girl ($8/glass).

Despite the big beers mentioned above, interest in lower alcohol beers is growing. And that trend has not gone unnoticed by 3 Sheeps Brewing. Its newest beer, a hazy IPA called Two Tree (or “A Couple Two Tree”), comes in at just 3% ABV. The beer is just now hitting stores ($9/six-pack). Brewery owner Grant Pauly says the goal was to make a mid-strength beer that captures the flavor and body that can sometimes be lost in non-alcohol beers. “It’s about moderation,” he says. “You can have a couple, two, three [beers] and be responsible, while getting the experience you’re looking for with craft beer,” says Pauly. The beer has plenty of body and color as expected in a hazy IPA; hops are an assertive blend of Cascade, Ekuanot and Trident, with the citrus notes of the Equinaut stealing the show. At the Sheboygan brewery’s taproom, there’s also a 1.5% ABV lager called Easy Rider.