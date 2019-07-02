Burst of orange

× Expand Robin Shepard

The Double IPA is an American invention that takes hoppiness to a much more intense level than traditional English IPAs. It’s a perfect fit for July 4th as we celebrate our independence from the Brits. Do so with a glass of Double Dry Hopped Oranje from Raised Grain Brewing Company. It recently hit local shelves.

What is it? Double Dry Hopped Oranje imperial IPA from Raised Grain Brewing Company of Waukesha.

Style: IIPAs are deep golden to reddish amber in color. They are medium- to full-bodied beers. The style is known for a strong hop profile with a background of maltiness that adds a spicy, warm complexity. IIPAs commonly range from 7.6–10.6 percent ABV. Double Dry Hopped Oranje also fits into the current New England IPA craze because it’s unfiltered with juicy, tropical hop flavors.

Background: This beer has huge hop character. It’s made with Citra, Mosaic and Amarillo, which contribute assertive tropical aroma and flavor. The Amarillo are especially noticeable for their strong sweet orange flavor. Raised Grain brewmaster Scott Kelly considers it one of his favorites. “It’s so bold, it’s like orange juice,” says Kelly.

The beer is double dry-hopped with a blend of all three. Kelly says there’s about four pounds, in total, of hops that go into every barrel of beer produced. It gets its hazy appearance from additions of wheat and oats.

Double Dry Hopped Oranje is based on the brewery’s Naked Threesome, a New England IPA that has similar characteristics, only past versions have featured less orange. Raised Grain also recently brewed a collaborative version of this beer with the Lowlands Group of restaurants of Milwaukee and Madison.

Double Dry Hopped Oranje finishes at 8.7 percent ABV and 77 IBUs. It sells in four-packs for around $16.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Very prominent fruity orange notes.

Appearance: Hazy, bright orange golden color that looks like orange juice. A thick, bubbly, light tan head.

Texture: Full-bodied, bubbly and soft. It eventually offers alcohol warmth in the finish.

Taste: Strong sweet orange, tangerine and melon flavors from the Amarillo hops are up front. There are hints of grapefruit and earthy pine from the Mosaic that come in a little later. However, it’s the juicy orange that saturates the taste buds.

Finish/Aftertaste: Lingering orange and just a light touch of spicy, piney bitterness.

Glassware: This is a strong beer that deserves to be sipped and appreciated for its big tropical aroma and flavor. I prefer the short-footed tulip to encourage sipping, while the gentle outward flare to the lip allows the topical aromas to expand under the nose.

Pairs well with: summer barbequing. The fruity orange goes well with steaks and pork on the grill. Also, this is a nice companion for sharp cheddar cheeses.

The Verdict: The brewery describes this one as “a beermosa without the OJ.” I have to agree. Serve it extremely cold to make all that juicy citrus explode on the palate. I don’t normally like frosted glasses; however with this IIPA I’m tempted to serve it almost frozen, which makes its orange and grapefruit notes even sharper. Madison liquor stores that received it say it has been difficult to keep in stock. It’s one of the best IIPAs of the summer, both for double IPA and New England IPA fans. If you see this beer, buy it.