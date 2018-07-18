Powerful pilsner

× Expand Robin Shepard

Good City Brewing is among several new up-and-coming breweries in Milwaukee. It opened in 2016; six-packs of 12-ounce cans from Good City started being distributed in Madison about a year ago. The brewery’s limited barrel-aged bomber beers are an added attraction. The latest in the brewery’s series of limited releases is an imperial pilsner.

What is it? Salud imperial pilsner from Good City Brewing in Milwaukee.

Style: The imperial pilsner is a bigger, bolder version of the core style. They are rich, golden-colored beers with a firm, hoppy aroma and a strong malty background for balance. They range from 6.5 to 9 percent ABV.

Background: Good City brewmaster Andy Jones drew inspiration for Salud from the citrusy notes and alcoholic warmth of a margarita. Salud starts as a ramped-up version of a pilsner with lots of pale and pilsner malt. However, this isn’t just a bigger version of the brewery’s popular pilsner — Salud is made with additions of orange and lime peel, then fermented for nearly five months in tequila barrels. “We knew we wanted to make something a little different,” says Good City co-owner David Dupee. “Andy really put a lot of time into the R&D to come up with a beer that’s a fun summer release.”

Salud was on tap briefly in the brewery’s Milwaukee taproom but quickly sold out. Salud in bomber bottles just started appearing in Madison in the last couple of weeks.

Salud finishes at 9 percent ABV and is sold in 750 mL bottles for $15-17/each.

Good City also just announced it will build an 11,000 square foot brewpub in downtown Milwaukee near the new Bucks arena. It plans to open that new facility by early next year. It’s expected to have its own 5-7 barrel brewing system, along with space for about a dozen wooden foeders to make sour beers.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Malty and spicy with firm hints of orange and lime.

Appearance: Hazy golden copper color. A thick, soft, light tan colored head.

Texture: Medium-bodied, bubbly, with softness.

Taste: There’s a warm spiciness throughout with orange and lime citrus notes. I even picked up a faint hint of salt way in the background.

Finish/Aftertaste: Ends with lots of spicy warmth that blends and lingers alongside an herbal, boozy accent of tequila.

Glassware: This is a flavorful pilsner that I prefer to drink in a large goblet, one resembling a margarita glass — only look for one with a slight inward angled lip, to focus the citrus aromas.

Pairs well with: the mustiness of a soft brie. It also works well with a cheeseburger.

The Verdict: This is an interesting beer with a lot going on. Lots of spicy malt complexity along with orange and lime combines well with a boozy backbone of wood-aged tequila. Layers of interesting flavor and aroma kept me sipping until an entire bomber was empty. I found that as Salud warms, the sweet orange and citrus lime emerge more. However, even with my expectations for a rich, full-bodied imperial pilsner, I find Salud a bit heavy and strong at 9 percent ABV for a summer beer.