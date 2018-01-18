Sneaky success

× Expand Robin Shepard

Early signs of the bock season are here. In the next few days, Next Door Brewing will release Integrator, a solid doppelbock with rich malty sweetness and smooth body. It lives up to traditions associated with the style, sometimes known as liquid bread, made by early monasteries.

What is it? Integrator from Next Door Brewing.

Style: Doppelbocks emerged in the 1800s from German monastic brewing traditions, in which monks considered these beers nourishment during Lent. They are full-bodied, deep amber to dark brown lager beers. The style can be quite strong, ranging from 6.5 to 8 percent ABV. Their flavor should feature malty sweetness, especially lightly toasted caramel malt character. Hops may add some balance but doppelbocks are not bitter.

Background: Munich monks called the doppelbock salvator, Latin for savior. Modern brewers often pay tribute to that by using the “a-t-o-r” in their names. Integrator does that while also paying tribute to the recent transition from Bryan Kreiter to new brewmaster Dave Hansen, who made this beer together in “integrated” fashion.

Integrator is made with caramel and chocolate malts for its rich sweetness and deep bronze color. French Aramis hops are used for a touch of balance yet they go unnoticed as direct components of the flavor. Aramis is known for a sweet citrus contribution which melds with the maltiness of Integrator.

The doppelbock is a favorite style for Hansen. Integrator has a lot of sweetness and it finishes strong at 8.1 percent ABV. It should cellar well if you’re inclined to hold this beer back a year or two. However, I’m not — because it is so good right now.

Integrator will be released Friday, Jan. 19, at Next Door Brewing, selling on draft ($6/glass) and in 22-ounce bottles ($10/each). The brewpub packaged about 200 bombers for brewpub sales. This is also one of several new beers to be showcased at this year’s Isthmus Beer and Cheese Festival on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Soft bready notes.

Appearance: Deep bronze color, almost black with ruby highlights. A thick, soft, tan head.

Texture: Medium- to full-bodied, with velvety softness.

Taste: Pleasant inviting caramel breadiness with hints of chocolate malt in the background. An inviting smooth soft sweetness.

Finish/Aftertaste: Malty, yet very balanced.

Glassware: The Willi Becher glass allows the brilliant color to stand out, while the inward taper of the lip gently focuses the malty nose.

Pairs well with: hearty rich meaty entrees, especially traditional German dishes with sausage, schnitzel, red cabbage, potatoes and stewed vegetables. Also, chocolate desserts.

The Verdict: Next Door’s Integrator sets a high bar for this year’s crop of Wisconsin doppelbocks. With beautiful deep darkness, a soft creamy head, caramel maltiness and biscuit aroma, Integrator is so flavorful that its strength is hard to notice. That’s my mark for a good doppelbock — when the beer sneaks up on me, when the smooth malt flavors hide the face this is a big beer to respect. This is a very well done dark lager, and congrats to Hansen for leading off as the new Next Door brewmaster with a home run.