Sturdy and confident

× Expand Chris Rusu On brewday Maggie Chidester a member of the Females Enjoying Microbrews (FEMS) and volunteer at Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DIAS) adds hops to the brew ketting in the making of Standing Tall oatmeal Stout.

The stout is, as its name suggests, a robust, sturdy, confident beer. That’s why the style was selected for Standing Tall, an oatmeal stout from Rockhound Brewing that’s also raising funds for domestic abuse prevention in Madison.

What is it? Standing Tall oatmeal stout from Rockhound Brewing Company of Madison.

Style: Oatmeal stouts are medium-bodied, dark brown to black with modest malty flavor and hints of caramel and chocolate. Adding oats to the grist creates a softness, or roundness, to the mouthfeel and body. There is a subtle sweetness, not as much as in the milk stout, yet more than in the dry Irish style (think Guinness). In the late 1800s, oatmeal stouts were quite common and considered table beers for meals. They range from 3.8 to 6.0 percent ABV.

Background: Rockhound has supported a number of charity events over the years, and brewery owner Nate Warnke is passionate about his business acting to improve society.

Warnke approached Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS) and End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin to get their approval for the beer plan first; then he asked the local Females Enjoying Microbrews (FEMs) group to help design the recipe and join him in the brewing process.

Rockhound has a dry Irish stout called Coal Seam in its regular lineup, but Standing Tall is its first oatmeal stout.

Standing Tall features a hearty malt bill with English Marris Otter and German Munich. Both contribute light bready sweetness. There’s also roasted barley and chocolate malts for color and hints of roasted toffee-like flavor. Oats and flaked barley provide a soft mouthfeel. A light amount of East Kent Golding and Saaz hops were added for balance against all the malts. The beer finishes at 6 percent ABV.

The beer’s official release party is January 29 from 3-6 p.m. at Rockhound Brewing Company. The event will feature a silent auction, raffle and door prizes. That day, $2 from every pint sold will be donated to DAIS and End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin. After the event, $1/pint will be donated until the batch is gone.

Standing Tall will be sold over the bar for $5/pint, $10.50/crowler and $18/growler (refill).

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Hints of light roasted chocolate maltiness.

Appearance: Black color and a soft, bubbly tan head.

Texture: Medium-bodied and soft.

Taste: Smooth chocolate malty sweetness. A light bready background, yet still wonderfully balanced and clean.

Finish/Aftertaste: The light roasted and chocolate maltiness continues with the subtle dryness of roasted barley.

Glassware: Rockhound Brewing uses standard bar pints and snifter-style glasses. Given a choice, I like the snifter to focus the aroma’s inviting malty chocolate notes while showing off the beer’s deep black color, and encouraging slow sipping while it warms.

Pairs well with: the wild rice mushroom risotto burger from the Rockhound menu. Oatmeal stouts are great with a range of entrees that have their own mild sweetness, especially steaks, stews and barbeque ribs. Standing Tall also has a nice level of roasted and sweet tones that’s great with desserts featuring chocolate and caramel.

The Verdict: Standing Tall has an inviting subtle sweet maltiness consisting of chocolate, caramel and toffee notes. As with all good oatmeal stouts, there’s a softness. With this beer it’s a combination of oats and flaked barley that lends velvety smoothness. It’s a pleasant, approachable, balanced oatmeal stout with a clean malt focus. Its malty chocolate character emerges more as it warms. Standing Tall is well worth a enjoying a pint or two and especially so to support a good cause.