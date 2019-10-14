Tangent to become Vintage

× Expand Deanna Hoppe/Vintage Brewing Com The brewers of Vintage Brewing Company (left to right) Scott Manning, Joe Virnich and Dave Dewane.

Vintage Brewing Company took top honors as Large Brewpub and Large Brewpub Brewer of the Year at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) earlier this month in Denver, Colorado, prompting a major change in the branding of Tangent, one of Vintage’s four brewpubs.

In early December, they will be changing the name of Tangent, its East Washington Avenue location, to Vintage Brewing Company, says co-owner Trent Kraemer.

GABF is generally considered the most prestigious American beer festival.

As Large Brewpub of The Year, Vintage has joined a handful of Wisconsin beer makers that have captured such national praise from GABF, including The Great Dane Pub and Brewing Company (2012), New Glarus Brewery (2005 and 2006) and Sprecher Brewery (2004).

The award is based on beers sent to the festival that compete for gold, silver and bronze medals across 174 different styles. Vintage Brewing also took two golds, for its Rhine Heights Altbier, and its Belgian dubbel, Dedication. Nearly 2,300 breweries submitted beers this year.

The attention prompted the brewpub’s owners to reconsider how they position Tangent Kitchen and Tap Room, a restaurant they opened opened in January 2019. It will now be more evident that it is connected to Vintage and is a sibling to the brewpub’s three other locations: Vintage Brewing on Whitney Way, Vintage Spirits and Grill near campus, and Vintage Brewing in Sauk City.

Tangent, 803 East Washington Ave., is part of a growing entertainment district a few blocks east of the Capitol Square and adjacent to The Silvee and a quick walk from Breese Stevens Field. It was conceived of as a spin-off venture from Vintage Brewing, to feature its own line of eclectic house brews alongside beer cocktails, wine and an upscale food menu.

Most of the planned changes, apart from the name, will be in the restaurant’s atmosphere and food offerings. “People have been telling us they want more comfort food, the type of menu items they are accustomed to at a Vintage,” says Kraemer. That means customers will likely see more sandwiches, burgers, wraps, specials, and hearty evening entrees, along with more selections that can be prepared quickly for lunch breaks and nighttime events in the neighborhood.

Kraemer says that he and the brewpub’s other owners have been listening to customers and discussing possible changes for some time. “We thought if people want Vintage, why would we call it Tangent? Winning the awards just drove that home, and now is the time to make a change,” adds Kraemer.

Inside, the room’s industrial feel will be softened with decor featuring retro decorations and lighting that the other Vintage locations are well-known for.

As for the beer, customers should expect a dramatic departure. The bar has 36 tap handles and Vintage brewmaster and co-owner Scott Manning says that means plenty of room to showcase a wide range of beers, something that Vintage regulars have come to expect.

Patrons may continue to see offerings labeled as a Tangent beer as Manning likes the “tangent” description for beers that are somewhat unusual, experimental and limited. “It’s still a great way to identify those ‘left-of-center’ beers made by Vintage brewers,” says Manning.

Tangent is expected to close for remodeling on Dec. 1 and re-open on Dec. 4 as Vintage Brewing Company. On Dec. 8, a re-dedication party will highlight the GABF gold medal-winning beer Dedication.

Dedication was among the brewpub’s first beers in 2010 when it opened on Whitney Way. The beer was named to acknowledge the perseverance needed to overcome the challenges in opening a restaurant and brewery — a sentiment that is still timely today.