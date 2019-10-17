The best dubbel

× Expand Robin Shepard Dedication, at first intended to be a seasonal, has been a mainstay at Vintage.

When Vintage Brewing opened in 2010 on Whitney Way, it took a lot of dedication. One of the first beers on tap was a Belgian dubbel called Dedication. The name was a tribute to the hard work that goes into opening a brewery and restaurant. It’s been on tap almost continually since then at all Vintage locations. It’s rich and strong, and full of Belgian character that makes it among the best U.S. versions of the style. Need more proof? How about the gold medal it just received at this year’s Great American Beer Festival (GABF) in Denver as best Belgian-style dubbel, from among 26 entries.

What is it? Dedication from Vintage Brewing Company.

Style: The Belgian dubbel is a medium- to full-bodied, red to dark brown ale. In addition to malty sweetness, the dubbel offers distinctive yeasty qualities with hints of fruitiness that recall sweet spicy raisin, plum and dark cherry. They can be strong beers, ranging from 6.3 to 7.6 percent ABV. The dubbel originated in monasteries in the Middle Ages and emerged commercially in the 19th century.

Background: “Dedication is the beer that launched the ship,” brewmaster Scott Manning says. “The fact that others have told us that ours is the best at that level really takes [me] back. I have to pinch myself and not get a big head,” he says.

Dedication, along with Rhine Heights Altbier, brought home gold medals in their respective categories, while overall Vintage Brewing was named Best Large Brewpub of The Year.

Dedication features lots of specialty malts for sweetness and color. It has a light amount of German Spalt hops, just enough for a bit of balance and nothing noticeable in bitterness. The star ingredient is the Belgian dubbel yeast strain that produces smooth, spicy, dark fruit character.

While Dedication has been a mainstay over the years on the Vintage taps, Manning originally intended it as a seasonal. Customer demand turned it into a regular offering.

Dedication also appears from time to time as barrel-aged, playing off its earthy, warm sweetness with notes of woody bourbon, rye whiskey, red wine or apple brandy barrels. “It takes to the barrel better than any other beer, making it even more complex with so many nuances,” says Manning.

Currently, the Vintage Brewing location on Whitney Way has a 2017 version of Dedication that was aged for 16 months in Heaven Hill rye whiskey barrels. It can be sampled side-by-side with the gold medal-winning version.

Dedication can be found at all Vintage locations. It finishes at 9.2 percent ABV and it sells for $6.00/glass.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Yeasty and floral.

Appearance: Deep amber-bronze color. A medium, soft, tan head.

Texture: Medium-bodied with round softness.

Taste: Sweet, but not cloying, with layers of malt and dark stone fruit.

Finish/Aftertaste: Sweet, with a touch of light lingering spiciness.

Glassware: The chalice or goblet is ideal for this beer, because it allows the malty and yeasty aroma to expand under the nose while encouraging sipping as it warms. Best to enjoy this big beer slowly, to allow it to gradually warm and release more of its sweet Belgian character.

Pairs well with: sausages and stews with modest sweetness. Due to its sweet caramel maltiness and hints of raisin, it also goes well with aged buttery cheeses like Gouda.

The Verdict: Dedication expresses the sweet malty and dark fruit character that one looks for in a well-made Belgian dubbel. At 9.2 percent ABV, it’s big for a dubbel. However, the alcohol lends soft, subtle warmth throughout that helps bring the flavors together. It has a rich malty backbone — hints of caramel and honey provide sweetness which complements notes of raisin and dark stone fruits (cherry and plum). A solid earthy, yeasty spiciness with a hint of ginger appears in the finish. Scott Manning and his team of Vintage brewers including Joe Virnich and Dave Dewane make a lot of good beers. Dedication stands out among them as a signature brew, one well deserving of the accolades.