When a beer helps a business

× Expand Robin Shepard

When 3 Sheeps’ James Owen stopped by Monroe Street recently, he was blown away by the construction. “We have a lot of accounts in that neighborhood and they have been such great supporters of 3 Sheeps that we wanted to do a little something special for them,” he says. Hence, the brewery’s new One Way IPA.

What is it? One Way IPA from 3 Sheeps Brewing Company of Sheboygan.

Style: This is a fruity IPA featuring Citra and Sorachi Ace hops that showcase tropical, dill and lemon notes. Overall, IPAs are medium-bodied and golden- to copper-colored. They range from intensely bitter to juicy and tropical depending upon the hops that go into them. IPAs often finish between 6.3 to 7.5 percent ABV and 50-70 IBU (International Bitterness Units).

Background:

One Way IPA is a new beer for 3 Sheeps. It features a distinctive hop bill with Citra and Sorachi Ace hops, about two pounds per barrel altogether. Citra offers hints of grapefruit and orange, while Sorachi Ace lends notes of lemon, dill and herbs. Sorachi Ace originated in Japan and has seen limited use in the US, mostly in lighter-hopped beers and saisons. It pops up in several other Wisconsin brews, including a seasonal wheat beer called Rising Sun from The Hop Garden.

One Way IPA finishes at 6.4 percent ABV and is available only on draft in Monroe Street bars and restaurants: Brasserie V, Brocach, Everly, Jacs, Pizza Brutta, The Wise, Gates & Brovi, Roman Candle, Colectivo, Bloom Bake Shop, Barriques and The Tin Fox. It’s also in the brewery’s Sheboygan taproom. It sells for $5-$6/glass. It will remain on tap in most Madison businesses for as long as the Monroe Street construction continues, which is expected to last into late fall.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Earthy, grassy, with light lemon citrus.

Appearance: Clear copper body with a medium-soft, light-tan head.

Texture: Medium-bodied, bubbly, with roundness.

Taste: The hints of grassy lemon are up front before transitioning to the earthy woodiness and dill.

Finish/Aftertaste: A lingering spiciness with touches of lasting dill and lemon.

Glassware: Ask for a glass with a slight inward taper, like a Willi Becher or even a wine glass to bring the lemon and dill under the nose.

Pairs well with: Semi-soft cheeses such as havarti, Muenster and provolone.

The Verdict: Having a pint or two of One Way IPA is a great way to dissolve some of your road construction despair this time of year. The Sorachi Ace hops certainly make this beer stand out among other hoppy brews being tapped around Madison right now. The citrus and lemon are matched with a strong undertone of slightly sour dill. All that zips up the crisp, hoppy nature of this IPA. It isn’t a bitter beer, and the dill isn’t overwhelming, but it is noticeable; that flavor sets this beer apart from so many other hoppy beers. One Way IPA is well worth braving Monroe Street to drink. The businesses will appreciate your efforts too.