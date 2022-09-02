Where to get the Isthmus beer

Proceeds from the sale of Above The Fold, brewed by Working Draft Beer Company, benefit Isthmus Community Media.

Find it on tap at:

Harmony Bar & Grill, 2201 Atwood Ave.

Tip Top Tavern, 601 North St.

Find it on tap and in cans at:

Working Draft Beer Company, 1129 East Wilson St.

Find it in cans at:

Alimentari, 306 S. Brearly St.

BarleyPop, 2045 Atwood Ave.

City View Liquor, 6420 Cottage Grove Rd.

Brennan’s Market, 8210 Watts Rd.

Harley's Liquor & Bait, 3838 Atwood Ave.

Star Liquor, 1209 Williamson St.

Steve's Liquor, 3618 University Ave., 122 Junction Rd. and 6227 McKee Rd.

Trixie's Liquor / Growlers To Go-Go, 2929 E. Washington

Willy Street Co-op Middleton, 6825 University Ave.