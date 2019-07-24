Sunshine in a glass

× Expand Robin Shepard Capital Brewery brewmaster Ashley Kinart.

The Belgian witbier is a great summer beer style: Light-bodied, with crisp herbal and citrus notes from a distinctive strain of Belgian yeast, wits are flavorful and refreshing. You’ll find a good one currently on tap at Capital Brewery.

What is it? Witbier by Capital Brewery of Middleton.

Style: The witbier or Belgian wit (white) beer is commonly made with pale barley and unmalted wheat, sometime oats. It may be spiced with coriander and orange peel. The wit is light- to medium-bodied and a hazy pale straw to light golden color. Wits are effervescent, with a soft, smooth texture from the wheat and oats. Wits range in strength from 4.8 to 5.6 percent ABV.

Background: This is the first Belgian witbier that Capital has turned out. Brewmaster Ashley Kinart used the brewery’s seven-barrel pilot brewing system to make a one-off batch that she considers ideal for biergarten enjoyment. “It’s not a style that I drink a lot of, but as it was fermenting I became really excited to drink this one,” says Kinart. “Wits are super refreshing, especially in the string of recent hot days.”

Kinart makes this wit with a high percentage of wheat and a touch of oats in the grist. It’s left unfiltered, which gives it a hazy appearance. Kinart also uses dried citrus peel for touches of lemon, orange and grapefruit in the aroma and flavor. Her choice of Mandarina Bavaria hops adds to that, with hints of tangerine and orange. A light addition of coriander, a spice commonly used in wits, adds a hint of lemon pepper, which complements the drier qualities of the citrus flavor.

Capital Brewery fans may remember the brewery’s Ghost Ship, a white IPA that also featured dried citrus peel. This witbier is similar, with a little more wheat and oats, and less of Ghost Ship’s assertive hop bill.

Capital Witbier finishes at 4.6 percent ABV and an estimated 15 IBUs. It sells in the brewery’s biergarten for $6/glass and $20/growler (refill).

Also coming out of Capital’s small pilot system in the next few weeks will be Pink Brut, a beer Kinart brewed on July 19 with her colleagues in the Wisconsin Pink Boots Society. It’s expected to be released in the Capital biergarten on August 9, during a Great Taste of the Midwest pre-party.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: An initial floral, yeasty aroma, followed by hints of citrus.

Appearance: Hazy yellow golden color with a thick soft white head.

Texture: Medium-bodied, with softness.

Taste: Crisp notes of grapefruit and orange that start fruity and become lightly dry and bitter. The yeast follows, providing a nice combo with the fruit. The spicy notes of coriander emerge late in the background.

Finish/Aftertaste: The spiciness of the coriander is a little more evident in the end; however, it’s the dry citrus qualities that stand out.

Glassware: The weizen glass will show off the beer's color and focus the citrus aromas under the nose.

Pairs well with: lightly seasoned grilled fish, cool salads and herbal soft cheeses.

The Verdict: This is a witbier with a lot of citrus character. I like the use of citrus peel; it brings grapefruit and orange juiciness that combine with the tangerine notes of the Mandarina Bavaria. That in turn goes nicely with the lemon and floral notes of the Belgian yeast. Serve this one very cold to bring out the fruity qualities even more. This light, crisp wit with a slightly dry, bitter finish is well-suited for summer.