Food news: openings and closings

× Expand A chocolate avocado fantasy from Nook.

Nook, the 12-seat chef’s tasting menu restaurant headed to 2138 Atwood Ave., is hoping for an early July opening date, says chef/owner Noah Przybylski. He and his wife are experienced chefs in both the Chicago dining scene and in Madison.

The restaurant will be an entirely new concept on the casual, brew-pub/tavern-friendly Atwood corridor — serving only a prix fixe tasting menu, with wine and beer pairings available. An early dinner tasting for 5:30 p.m. consists of five courses and will cost $35 per person. The later seating at 7 or 7:30 p.m. will be nine courses and $75 per person. While some items will be fairly consistent, like a “creamy cheesy starch course, or a really good potato puree,” most items will change daily or weekly, says Przybylski. Eventually he hopes to move to one seating with 12 courses, but first “people have to trust who we are and that we make some awesome stuff.” Przybylski notes that the small, 650-square-foot space, with the dining area and kitchen open to each other, creates a “dinner party feel. It’s a light-hearted evening, but serious food.”

Alimentari will be a new deli-market in the odd strip mall at 306 S. Brearly St., best known for its tenants Burrito Drive and a Laundromat. Alimentari is a new venture from the partners behind the nearby Williamson Street restaurant A Pig in a Fur Coat, Bonnie Arent and chef Dan Bonanno, as well as Enrico Bonanno and Jonathan Huttsell. The market will sell fresh pasta, cheese and meats, as well as premade sandwiches, according to documents filed with the city.

Flannery’s is the new bar in the former Ritual Barbers/Si Cafe space at 117 S. Pinckney St. The bar’s Facebook page terms it a “queer-forward drinking and dancing establishment.”

The former Cranberry Creek takeout deli at 114 E. Main St. in the ground floor of the Tenney Building was re-christened Capital Takeout about a month and a half ago, but that change is “only cosmetic,” say counter staffers. Menus of sandwiches, soups and hot entrees remain the same. But the place needed its own identity, apart from its parent restaurant Cranberry Creek Cafe at 1501 Lake Point Drive. The new Capital Takeout website has been updated and now lists the daily and monthly menus.