Episode 9 of Car to Table features Shanna Pacifico, chef at Camp Trippalindee inside the Graduate Hotel in Madison. Shanna and host David Rodriguez stop by Kelsea Kierstead's place to whip up a meal for her and her friend Brianna with mystery ingredients from Metcalfe's. Car to Table is sponsored by MINI of Madison.

