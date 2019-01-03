Car to Table: Francesco Mangano of Osteria Papavero

Chef Francesco Mangano of Osteria Papavero gets into the hot seat with our host, Chef David Rodriguez.

Warning: The MINI use in this episode, much like the chorizo Chef Francesco brought, has some zip.

PART 1

Chef Francesco Mangano and Chef David Rodriguez arrive at our hosts' home. SURPRISE: It's Charles McLimans, president and CEO of The River Food Pantry, and he's celebrating his birthday!

PART 2

