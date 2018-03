×

In Episode 12 of Car to Table, Gilbert Altschul, chef/owner of Grampa's Pizzeria, Porter and Gib's took his guests on a culinary tour. Using ingredients from Metcalfe's Market and wine from Square Wine Company, the different courses ranged from "Mediterranean to Japanese to rustic Wisconsin." Car to Table is brought to you by MINI of Madison.

BONUS FUN FACT: The kitchen belongs to John Kovalic and his wife Judith. John is one of the local creators of Apples to Apples.