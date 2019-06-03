Car to Table Greatest Hits: Grilled Ribeye with Chive Butter

Chef David recreates the mouth-watering grilled ribeye recipe Chef Casey of Tangent made in the most recent episode.
×
Thank you to our sponsors Metcalfe's Market and Square Wine Company. Thanks to Dream House by Dream Kitchens for hosting.
Sponsored by Metcalfe's Market and Square Wine Company
Chef David recreates the mouth-watering grilled ribeye recipe Chef Casey of Tangent made in the most recent episode.
Thank you to our sponsors Metcalfe's Market and Square Wine Company. Thanks to Dream House by Dream Kitchens for hosting.
ISTHMUS is © 2019 Red Card Media, Inc. | All rights reserved. | Madison, Wisconsin | USA