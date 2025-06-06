The cheese tour

× Expand Tommy Washbush A map of cheese tour locations. 1. New Glarus Bakery, 2. Chalet Cheese Haus, 3. Rusty Raven Sip & Shop, 4. Silver Lewis Cheese Factory, 5. Parrfection Produce Farm Market, 6. Alp & Dell Cheese Store, 7. Baumgartner’s Cheese Store & Tavern, 8. Jailhouse Tap, 9. Decatur Dairy, 10. Maple Leaf Cheese Store.

You love cheese? Snap! You need to take your cheese-loving self and some pals on a cheese tour that need not concentrate only on cheese. From Madison you have an embarrassing number of day trip options for finding fresh cheese in new varieties in the countryside. Years ago a buddy of ours took us on our first tour, and we’ve been doing them ever since with friends and family. Here’s a curated taste of our favorites, perfect for a jaunt.

Start with a trip to New Glarus, the little Swiss town 28 miles down the road. There, in just two blocks, you can start your day off right. First, fortify yourself at New Glarus Bakery, 534 1st St., which has a large variety of gluten-y goodness; pastries (try the almond horn!), cake slices, bars, apple filled delights, fry cakes, and of course breads. (Call in advance for gluten-free options.)

A couple of doors down is Chalet Cheese Haus, 554 1st St., which sells a variety of cheese including its own (including hard-to-find Limburger), as well as snacks, meats and beverages.. Do not sleep on Chalet’s aged Pannaro, a combination of Gouda and Parmesan that leans more toward Parmesan as it ages.

If you aren’t quite ready to roll out of cute New Glarus, pop down to the Rusty Raven, 500 1st St., for the most eclectic mix of you-didn’t-know-you-needed-it goods in town. Handmade barn wood stars or crocheted dumpster fires or Bob Ross coloring books, or, I dunno, an axe? You have to see it to believe it. Totally tongue-in-cheek goods are available while you sip and shop (yes, you can grab a beer or wine) and don’t miss the macabre bathroom decor.

Next head to Silver Lewis Cheese Coop, east of Monticello at W3075 County Highway EE. Friendly service, oodles of cheese and meat stick options, and great advice on other stops to make can be had here. It’s just a blip on the highway, so keep your eyes open for large white milk tanks. Silver Lewis is famous for brick and Muenster, but is also proud of its veggie, made with Monterey Jack and (duh) veggies.

Head back west to the other side of Monticello to take in Parrfection Produce farm market, N6550 County Highway N (the corner of highways N and C) for a great selection of local produce, veggies, meats and plants. Not to mention the huge dinosaurs decorating the grounds.

Now it’s time to head toward Monroe, where, just inside the city limits, is Alp and Dell Cheese Store. It’s the largest shop on this tour, selling more than 100 types of cheese, as well as olives and crackers, beer and wine, dips and mustards, cheese boards, and more. Sample away and find your new favorite flavor. Alp and Dell carries Roth cheese, whose Grand Cru is a sublime melting cheese but also goes well with fruit. In the cheese hall, watch the cheese making Monday through Friday and some Saturdays; the cheesemakers are usually active from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Don’t miss the bargain bin just inside the door.

Now, my friends, I hope you have paced yourselves, because you have some options for a lunch stop.

The first is on the Courthouse Square in Monroe and is the OG — Baumgartner’s Cheese Store and Tavern, 1023 16th Ave. In the front you’ll find cases of cheese and an assortment of pairings, like the tavern’s branded horseradish mustard, imported foods and pun-filled T-shirts. Psst, buy the mustard. You won’t regret it! In the back is the tavern with a huge mural on one wall of “Battling spirits”: beer steins vs. wine bottles. Order the “Second-Best Chili” (because mom’s is the best), read the funny signs, and — if you dare — order the Limburger and braunschweiger sandwich with onion and mustard on rye. Supposedly it’s not as wicked tasting as it is smelly. You be the judge. Not into it? The room temperature swiss with mustard on rye is a can’t-miss, although many love the grilled option.

Order a Huber beer from the local Minhas Brewery. Cheese platters are simple affairs served on waxed paper with two mustards and a few crackers. This place is iconic and busy. The bar spans the length of the tavern, and your server will amaze you by throwing your dollars onto the ceiling and sticking them there with a thumbtack. Listen for the bell ringing — someone tipped the bartender. Have fun, go nuts, get engaged here. People have done so! (Cough, cough, the aforementioned buddy who took us on our first tour!)

Another lunch choice near the Square is the Jailhouse Tap, 1404 12th St. Friendly service, an opportunity to get locked up behind the bars for a photo op, and the most ginormous cup of soup you’ve ever been served are in store, as are burgers, sandwiches, several beers and other libations.

The third recommendation is Decatur Dairy, 17 minutes east in Brodhead at W1668 County Highway F.

On your way there, as you pass Juda, hit up the Maple Leaf Cheese Store, W2616 State Highway 11 and 81. It looks like a convenience store attached to a gas station, because it is attached to a gas station, but this is more than your average fill-up. Grab their World Champion English Hollow Cheddar; it’s truly dreamy.

Back to Decatur Dairy. Award-winning cheesemaker Steve Stettler’s Havarti, brick, Muenster and curds are all covered with blue ribbons. But his Stettler Swiss is also a star. The servers will cut any size slab you want from dozens of choices. In the corner case you’ll find their cheese curds of many flavors. Bite into them and hear the squeak — heaven!

But the reason you held out for lunch here is the gooey-est, stringy-est, yummiest grilled cheese sandwich you have ever had. Choose from a half-dozen varieties; I can’t get past the Pickle-icious, with Decatur’s world-champion Havarti and sweet pickles. Several sandwiches use multiple cheeses. Order the “secret sauce” with the sandwich. Delish. Complete lunch with a soda, chips or even ice cream. There are only two tables inside, but more picnic tables outside. You’ll eat the sandwich in your car if you have to, and you’ll be HAPPY.

New Glarus Bakery

534 1st St.

New Glarus

newglarusbakery.com

608-527-2916

Chalet Cheese Haus

554 1st St.

New Glarus

chaletcheesehaus.com

608-636-2130

Rusty Raven Sip & Shop

500 1st St.

New Glarus

rustyraven.com

608-636-2023

Silver Lewis Cheese Factory (also home to Silver Lewis Cheese Co-op)

W3075 County Highway EE

Monticello

wisconsincheese.com/wi-cheese-companies/103/silver-lewis-cheese-factory-cooperative

608-938-4813

Parrfection Produce Farm Market

N6550 County Highway N (Corner of Highways. N and C)

Monticello

parrfectionproduce.com

608-558-0471

Maple Leaf Cheese Store

W2616 State Road 11 and 81

Juda

mapleleafcheesestore.com

608-934-1237

Alp & Dell Cheese Store

657 2nd St.

Monroe

alpanddellcheese.com

608-328-3355

Baumgartner’s Cheese Store & Tavern

1023 16th Ave.

Monroe

baumgartnercheese.com

608-325-6157

Jailhouse Tap

1404 12th St.

Monroe

608-325-6462

Decatur Dairy

W1668 County Highway F

Brodhead

decaturdairy.com

608-897-8661