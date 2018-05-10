Unlock the secrets of barbecue

Now that summer finally seems on the way, you’re no doubt thinking about backyard barbecues and maybe already planning a smoky feast. If you’re serious about BBQ — and who isn’t? — Chef Kevin Appleton, food and beverage program director at Madison College’s School of Professional and Continuing Education, has plenty of tips to make this your best BBQ season ever.

While grilling cooks food at high heat directly over coals, barbecuing involves cooking items slowly over low heat, to keep them juicy and ensure smoky flavors. Many different BBQ cookers are available. While the Weber Smokey Mountain 18-inch cooker works well for beginners, Appleton suggests shopping around to find the one that best fits your needs.

Don’t forget the wood chips, either. Everything from hickory, pecan and mesquite to maple, cherry and apple can be matched with different foods to enhance flavor.

“First, get to know your cooker,” Appleton advises. “Does it tend to have hot spots? What’s the most effective way to operate the vents? Those are subtle factors that can impact the outcome.”

Although there’s no single best way to achieve BBQ success, Appleton suggests the following 10 guidelines to help ensure your efforts don’t go up in smoke:

1. Do your research and find a cooker that maintains an even temperature with proper moisture levels. The “standard” is 225 to 250 degrees, but some items also cook well at 275 degrees. Experiment with your cooker to find its sweet spot.

2. Use a probe thermometer to measure temperatures — not the thermometer in the lid of the BBQ unit. Be careful not to open the lid too many times, which reduces heat levels. Also be aware that outside temperatures can have a significant effect on cooking times and the amount of fuel needed.

3. For best results, choose the highest quality meats possible. Try to go with cuts that have a relatively even thickness, and trim fat to prevent flame flare-ups. Remember that the thickness of the meat (not the weight) determines how long it takes to cook.

4. Before cooking, season meats thoroughly. Rubs and marinades are the perfect BBQ companions.

5. Cook low and slow, using indirect heat either via a two-zone flame or a water pan or drip tray.

6. Soak wood chips before cooking with them, and try to match the intensity of the wood smoke flavor with the flavor of the meat.

7. Don’t pierce the meat with forks or prongs; you’ll lose tasty juices.

8. Clean your BBQ cooker and grates on a regular basis.

9. Consider starting a BBQ journal to keep track of what works and what doesn’t with your particular cooker. Write down cooking times, ideal wood-food combinations, taste notes and other valuable information that you can consult when barbecuing in the future.

10. Don’t stop at meat. Smoked corn, eggplant, potato salad, apple pie and cheesecake can be delicious, too.

To get a better flavor for the variety of barbecuing options available, Madison College’s School of Professional and Continuing Education offers several grilling and BBQ classes, in addition to a wide variety of other classes that are open to the public.

Appleton also will share grilling tips at a special class exclusively for Isthmus.com readers on Saturday, June 9, at the Madison College West Campus, 8017 Excelsior Drive. Titled “Grill Master Vegetarian: Sides & Desserts,” the class will offer participants the opportunity to prepare, grill and enjoy a complete meal.

“Our BBQ and grilling classes provide expert guidelines and hands-on practice,” Appleton says. “And then we have some good eating at the end!”

