Holiday cooking tips from Madison College’s chef

What you eat this holiday season will largely depend on where you are in the country. A traditional Thanksgiving meal in New England, for example, might include oyster stew or clam chowder, while one served in the South is almost certain to feature macaroni and cheese, black-eyed peas and cornbread dressing (or gumbo if you’re in New Orleans). In the Pacific Northwest, you might indulge in Dungeness crab and salmon with mushroom sauces, while practically anything goes in California. Fish tacos and tamales? Sure.

“We’re a country of immigrants, and the traditions of specific areas are of those who settled in that area,” says Chef Kevin Appleton, food and beverage program director at Madison College’s School of Professional and Continuing Education. “Holiday food traditions also are based on the foods typically available at that time of year in a particular region. That’s why we don’t have fish on Thanksgiving; the Midwest is landlocked, and it’s wintertime.”

As a proud lifelong Midwesterner, Appleton embraces the Midwestern holiday cooking tradition that typically includes turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing and cranberry relish. Here are six of his tips to help make your traditional Midwestern meals the envy of your family and friends this holiday season.

1.Take necessary safety and sanitary precautions. This begins with defrosting the turkey. Place the bird in a plastic container on the bottom shelf of your refrigerator (in case any liquids drip from the packaging) and allow two to four days (depending on size) for it to fully defrost. By defrosting in the refrigerator rather than on a kitchen countertop, you will avoid the risk of bacteria growing both outside and inside the packaging.

2. Plan cooking times and allow meat and poultry enough time to “rest” before carving. One of the biggest challenges of cooking a large holiday meal is making sure everything is ready to eat at the same time. Rely on a meat or probe thermometer to monitor the turkey rather than the pop-up thermometers built into the bird, which often are set to go off when the turkey’s temperature is 180 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Appleton. Ideally, the turkey is done and should be removed from the oven at 165 degrees. (Carryover cooking will continue heating a few degrees higher, giving you a little bit of a safety margin). Then let it “rest” for 15 to 25 minutes (again, depending on its size) to allow the juices to distribute throughout the turkey.

3. Choose the menu wisely. How much heating and cooking space is available in your kitchen? If you have access to only one oven, find a balance between oven-baked and stove-top dishes, and divide designated countertop areas accordingly for food preparation and slow cookers or Instant Pots.

4. Prepare as much food in advance as possible. Such menu items as sauces, dressings and desserts can be made the day before or the morning of the big feast, and items that need to be cooked in the oven also can be prepared ahead of time. “You don’t want to be so frantically cooking that you’re unable to socialize with guests,” says Appleton, who also suggests (when appropriate) incorporating guests into the food-preparation fun by having them chop vegetables for a salad or fresh herbs for garnish.

5. If you’re a first-time holiday host, stick with what’s familiar. Now is not the time to experiment. Instead, go with recipes you’ve made before. That way, you’ll know how many people they serve, and you’ll be familiar with the preparation process. A rule of thumb when buying a turkey is to estimate one pound for every person, which means that a 12-pound bird in your grocer’s freezer case will feed about a dozen people.

6. Consider simplifying. “It’s better to prepare fewer dishes and prepare them well,” Appleton says, adding that larger amounts of food mean more prep and cleanup time, too. “It’s also less work and less difficult to time everything correctly. Many times, guests will be happy with a little less.” In most cases, one item of protein, along with one or two items each of carbohydrates and relish, and a dessert or two will suffice. Just make sure you will at least have enough leftovers for a next-day turkey sandwich — because that’s another Midwestern holiday tradition.

