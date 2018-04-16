Master the Grill at Madison College

× Expand Stacy Bruner Sponsored-Madison-College “There’s so much to like about grilling,” Appleton says. “You can do all the prep work ahead of time, you can socialize while you work and cleaning up is easy.”

Spring has sprung, and that means it’s time to fire up the grill and enjoy some tasty outdoor cooking.

But to which type of grill should you entrust your outdoor cooking pleasure — gas or charcoal? It’s an age-old debate. Chef Kevin Appleton, food and beverage program director at Madison College’s School of Professional and Continuing Education, makes compelling arguments for both but professes allegiance to charcoal (or wood-fired) grills.

“Gas grills offer convenience, steady temperatures and less cleanup,” he says. “But if it’s flavor you’re going for, you can’t beat charcoal. Charcoal grills can reach higher temps that are better for getting great grill marks and caramelization. The coals add another dimension for flavor. Soaked wood chips of your choice can be added directly to the coals, or for gas grills, wrap the soaked chips in foil poked with small holes for even more flavor.”

Appleton encourages you to use the grill of your choice, and he offers several easy tips to help you become a grill master— whether cooking meats, fish, or vegetables and fruit.

Meats

Brines, marinades and rubs are a great way to add moisture and flavor before cooking. Pork and chicken can marinate four to eight hours, and beef or lamb overnight. Appleton likes to grill meat at a high heat for the caramelization, then smoke on low until done for more flavor.

“All meat needs to ‘rest’ after cooking, before it is cut,” he says. “The protein fibers in the meat contract during cooking, driving the juices into the center, and it needs to relax so juices can be reabsorbed and the meat softens.”

Small pieces should rest three to five minutes, he suggests, while large items such as pork shoulders or whole turkeys might need as long as 30 minutes.

Fish

Fish can be marinated from two to six hours (depending on thickness), or rubs can be used.

The best fish for grilling are firm fish, such as halibut, mahi-mahi and tuna. Soft, flaky fish will fall apart on the grill unless it’s placed on a tray, foil or plank. Salmon is tricky, but the results can be tasty if handled with care. Consider grilling with the skin on to help it stay together.

Vegetables and Fruits

Rub them lightly with extra-virgin olive oil or a flavored oil right before grilling. (Allowing the oil to soak into them over time can create a greasy, unpleasant texture.)

The best vegetables and fruits for grilling are firm ones with low moisture content such as peppers, zucchini, eggplant, asparagus, mushrooms, apples, pineapple and peaches.

Cut them at least 3/8-inches thick. If they are too thin, they will quickly overcook before getting those nice grill marks.

Appleton likes putting peppers on the grill first, to test the temperature. If they get too charred, the outer layer can easily be scraped off, while the pepper remains smoky and delicious.

Additional flavor and moisture can be added to all grilled foods by brushing them with glaze, drizzling them with extra-virgin olive oil or letting butter melt over them once they are plated.

“There’s so much to like about grilling,” Appleton says. “You can do all the prep work ahead of time, you can socialize while you work and cleaning up is easy.”

