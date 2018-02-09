So, you bought an Instant Pot…. Now what? Madison College can help!

× Expand Chef Kevin Appleton, at right, will teach a class on Instant Pot Techniques.

They’ve been around for years, but 2017 was the breakout year for the Instant Pot and other similar multi-cookers, as their versatility, ease of use and speed made them hugely popular.

Chef Kevin Appleton is a fan, but acknowledges there is a learning curve. As the food and beverage program director at Madison College’s School of Professional and Continuing Education, he was at first skeptical of the Instant Pot. “I worried there would be a compromise in the quality of food, but it turned out to be minimal to none for the home cook,” Appleton says. “It provides a wonderful combination of speed and cooking precision.”

His lengthy “must make” list of Instant Pot recipes includes everything from pot roast to hard-boiled eggs, black-eyed peas, risotto, to refried beans, and crème brule.

Chef Appleton will share the skills you will need to successfully make your Instant Pot debut on March 9 at the Madison College West Campus, 8017 Excelsior Drive, in classes exclusively for Isthmus.com readers. Appleton will plug in a half-dozen Instant Pots and guide students as they cook meats, starches, grains, vegetables and other foods using the appliance. And, of course, everyone eats at the end. Space is limited, so register early.

The key to Instant Pot success, according to Appleton, is following the correct settings and cooking times for each recipe. If you’re not able to a follow a recipe, the Instant Pot isn’t for you.

Don’t rely exclusively on the Internet, Appleton cautions. “Instead, I recommend purchasing a well-reviewed cookbook that caters to your lifestyle and food preferences,” he says.

In our next installment, we’ll share details about the science behind the Instant Pot and reveal valuable cooking tips.

Madison College Professional and Continuing Education runs a wide variety of classes that are open to the public.