Hilldale is hopping

As Madison’s malls continue to adapt to the shifting retail climate, Hilldale Shopping Center has sought to distinguish itself as an upscale, “open-air lifestyle” destination. The redevelopment plan has brought posh new shops to the area, and restaurants are following suit.

Crescendo Espresso Bar debuted its second location in Hilldale on Oct. 1, and Forage Kitchen will open its second location in the shopping center early next year. Cait Sirianni, who launched Crescendo’s Monroe Street location with her husband Paul in 2014, says they have been considering expansion since launching their mobile coffee bar in 2016 and that Hilldale was a natural choice. “We wanted a high-volume location,” she says. “Hilldale really seemed like it could provide the traffic we were looking for.”

The new Crescendo is slightly smaller than the Monroe Street space, but Sirianni says the vibe is similar. Design elements are sleek and modern with clean lines and dark wood accents, and there’s a fireplace like the one in the original location. “That’s been a huge draw for customers,” she says. There’s also a walk-up window at the Hilldale location, which will be an added convenience for customers with dogs.

The menu will be exactly the same, with the possible addition of wine and tap beer; Sirianni is meeting with the city’s Alcohol Licensing and Review Committee later this month. The new location will also put more emphasis on retail, offering branded drinkware. There will be no music at the new location, but concerts will continue at the Monroe Street shop.

Doug Hamaker, who opened Forage Kitchen on State Street with business partner Henry Aschauer in 2015, says the “synergy of brands” at Hilldale is a perfect fit for the demographic that patronizes the fast-casual restaurant that specializes in salads and grain bowls.

“We’ve always been drawn to [expanding] in that University Avenue corridor,” Hamaker says. “It’s a great place for traffic to get in and out and get something healthy to eat.”

The new space is about 800 square feet larger than the State Street location, which will allow Hamaker to expand the menu to include more hot items, side dishes, expanded protein options and a children’s menu. He also plans to offer tap beer, kegged wine and Forage Kitchen’s homemade kombucha. Menu items are still in development, but Hamaker says the new location will “definitely have a healthy spin on macaroni and cheese.”

With ample parking at Hilldale, Hamaker anticipates lots of take-out business at the new location. Hopefully this will take some of the pressure off the wildly popular downtown location, where the lunchtime line is often out the door.

“It took a little bit of time for people to catch on to healthy eating,” Hamaker says. “But ever since six months in, it’s just been very consistent growth. It’s a testament to our employees.”