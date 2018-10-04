Flight plan

Walking into a brewery tasting room, brewpub or taphouse, it’s easy to become overwhelmed with choices. One solution is to order a flight of several beers, which is becoming a more common option at many breweries. Taster glasses let drinkers make comparisons within a specific style, pair beers with food, or just sample varieties before they commit to a pint.

A beer flight usually consists of several small samples, often just four to six ounces each. Most flights include at least four beers; other taprooms let customers pick as many or as few as they like. Some may even offer flights containing each beer on tap. If the pub or bar doesn’t offer flights, inquire about half-pours (usually in 8- or 12-ounce glasses). This is another way to build your own flight. Many establishments will pour you a small sip of something you’re curious about, often for free. (When you’re doing this remember to be fair with your server and don’t substitute free sips for a flight.)

A flight can be an organized way to experience what the brewer has to offer in amounts that provide just enough beer for an idea of the aroma, taste and finish — what makes up a beer’s flavor profile.

Sharing a flight, almost like an appetizer, can allow diners to find the beer that matches with their meal.And they fuel social interaction. Large flights (eight or more beers on a sample tray) can be group projects. Flights are a great conversation starter.

Here are a few tips for building a memorable flight.

Let the brewery be your guide

Pre-ordained choices, or putting one together with the recommendations of waitstaff, can be a good way to start. Or look around to see who is drinking what, especially others with a flight. Ask your fellow patrons what’s a must-include beer for your flight. Or, use the occasion to strike up a deeper conversation about what people are drinking.

Pre-set flights are usually safe bets and often arranged based on color from light to dark.

Among local breweries and brewpubs, the most common flights you’ll find are:

arranged by color

arranged from light-bodied to full-bodied

a focused flight of light beers

a focused flight of big/strong beers

a flight of hoppy beers

a flight of malty beers (amber, porter, stout and maybe a barleywine).

Have a concept behind creating a flight

This works well with drinkers who already have an idea of the beer styles they like.

Try choosing from styles to give yourself an idea of the range of the brewer. Ask the server to make sure the brewery’s flagship beer or bestseller is in the mix. Another approach is to pick beers from within a single style for the flight. Line up hop-forward choices from cleanest to juiciest or most resiny. This can work well with pale ales, IPAs and SMaSH beers (beers made with a single malt and a single hop). Other options include sours, fruit beers and seasonals.

Try a vertical flight

Beers are sometimes aged. It’s a special treat to line up a series of vintages of the same beer. Taste and sense the different flavor qualities; how have they changed with age? Some lambics, imperial stouts, barleywines and barrel-aged beers are well-suited for this. Sampling vertically is a great way to experience unique or rare beers.

Cleanse the palate

Ask for a glass of water to accompany your flight to cleanse the palate between beers. A few neutral snacks like pretzels, unseasoned bread or crackers can help in the transition between beers, too.

Sequence carefully

The order of tasting does matter. Try lighter, cleaner and balanced beers first. Bolder malty and hoppy beers come last. Start with light golden ales and pilsners, then work your way through ambers and porters. Any so-called palate-staining beer, like something rich in resiny hoppiness, or boozy brews aged in bourbon or whiskey barrels come last. Any high alcohol beer should be saved for the end of the line.

Glassware matters

I prefer small sample glasses with an inward flare of the lip to focus aromas. A flight involves a small amount of beer in a small glass, so both color and aroma can be more subdued than what you’ll find in a full pint.