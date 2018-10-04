Drink events

Wine tasting

Friday, Oct. 5

Sharpen your sommelier skills with a blind wine tasting at Barriques. It’s pretty simple: They’ll pour you a glass and you guess the wine. Admission is $10. No RSVP or advance tickets necessary. At 1825 Monroe St., 5:30-7:30 pm.

Atwood Beer Crawl

Saturday, Oct. 6

Head to illustrious Atwood Avenue for its annual beer crawl. No ticket is needed to participate in the festivities. Just stop by one of the eight crawl stops and ask for a punch card. Purchase one qualifying beverage at a minimum of three locations. Then, turn in the punch card at Next Door Brewing or One Barrel to receive a free Atwood Beer Week pint glass. Other stops include Tex Tubb’s, BarleyPop, Player’s Bar, Mint Mark, Stalzy’s Deli and the Biergarten at Olbrich Park. Crawl runs from noon-9 pm.

Cider tasting

Thursday, Oct. 11

Civic Exchange Society — a collaboration between the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, artist Meg Mitchell, Octopi Brewing, and Art & Sons — is out with a new libation: Liberated Passions Cider, made with apples, plums and passionfruit. The art for the new cider features a quote from influential anarchist Emma Goldman. Learn more about this unique collab and taste the final product at Art and Sons Studio. The beverage will be available at several retailers and restaurants while supplies last. A percentage of proceeds from the cider benefit MMoCA. At 408 E. Wilson St. #2, 5-8 pm.