Eat out on Thanksgiving in Madison? You betcha

A roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and a mini pumpkin. Thanksgiving options skew traditional, but there are options.

If cooking is not on your wish list for Thanksgiving, act now because most Madison-area restaurants with Thanksgiving options are filling up fast.

There are a handful of restaurants that Madison can always count on to put on a traditional Turkey Day spread, and they are up for the task again. You can also find alternatives for the turkey-averse, from sea bass to seitan ham. You may also find the endless wine option attractive (read on) or jump at the chance to get a fudge bottom pie from the Union.

Some restaurants serve sit-down dinners in the dining room, some make re-heatable meals for pickup in advance of Nov. 28, and some do both. A good idea is to make reservations as soon as possible.

There are also several options for free meals on Thanksgiving for those without the means to otherwise share in the traditional harvest banquet. Here’s what we know:

Dining

All locations of the Great Dane Pub will be open on Thanksgiving, serving a traditional meal. Downtown and Jupiter Drive will serve a plated turkey meal ($20/kids 12 and under $12) and limited items from the regular menu from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., while Fitchburg and Hilldale will have a Thanksgiving buffet — roast turkey, mashed potatoes, pie, etc., as well as salad bar — from noon-5 p.m. ($33/kids 12 and under $16) and then a plated turkey meal and limited items from the regular menu from 5-10 p.m. Reservations are accepted; call the location you want to go to.

1855 Saloon and Grill, 218 S. Main St., Cottage Grove, is open 11 a.m.-3:45 p.m. for organic turkey, green bean casserole, and all the other traditional sides along with wild rice turkey soup, and pumpkin and apple pie, $39/12 and under $18. Reservations recommended: 608-839-3700.

Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse will be serving a dine-in three-course Thanksgiving meal (noon-6 p.m., $50) with choice of turkey, sea bass or brisket/pork barbecue and all the expected sides plus some southern specialties. Pre-order for take-home dinner featuring smoked turkey and sides, $40, by Nov. 25: 608-286-1019.

Essen Haus is open! It’s a traditional turkey dinner with dressing, mashed potatoes, and the rest (11 a.m.-3 p.m., $30/adults, $15/children 6-10.) Reservations are required: 608-255-4674.

Quivey’s Grove is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thanksgiving in the Stone House; call 608-273-4900 during open hours to be put on the wait list. The spread starts with appetizers in the Stable Grill and includes a choice of entree, from traditional turkey, prime rib, pork loin, duck, squash cup and salmon ($33-$44). Quivey’s is also offering a Thanksgiving Eve dinner on Nov. 27 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with the expected feast and “endless wine.” Buy tickets here.

Erin’s Snug Irish Pub will be open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for a traditional Thanksgiving turkey and all the expected sides and pumpkin pie ($25); the regular menu is also available.​​ Reservations are recommended: 608-242-7616 or erinssnugirishpub@gmail.com.

Old Feed Mill in Mazomanie serves its Thanksgiving buffet, with not just turkey but ham, pot roast, mushroom strudel, a cornucopia of sides and its bread pudding as well as pie for dessert. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. ($32/adults, $30 seniors and $15/12 and under).

The Dorf Haus in Roxbury is another Dane CountyThanksgiving buffet dependable, featuring turkey, chicken and ham along with traditional sides. The restaurant donates 15 percent of its T-Day proceeds to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network to honor restaurant founder Betty Maier. It’s serving 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. by reservation only (608-643-3980). $30/adults; $12/children 5-l2 and $5 for tots 4 and under.

Edgewater Hotel’s Statehouse dining room is serving an organic turkey dinner ($46) from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; currently reservations seem to be booked, but haunting OpenTable could result in scoring a cancellation. The kitchen is also making its turkey dinner available for take-home (orders by Nov. 24, with pickup between 2-5 p.m. Nov. 27) with brined and seasoned ready-to-cook turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, cranberry chutney, wild rice casserole and arugula salad (two sizes, $280/$150). Order here.

CIRC at the Concourse Hotel is taking reservations for its Thanksgiving buffet at 800-356-8293 ext. 3244.

Takeout only

More restaurants and markets are offering take-home feasts; try checking with your favorite eatery because this is not a complete list; we’re just calling out a few notables.

Green Owl Cafe is taking orders for its vegan take-home-and-bake Thanksgiving diner ($45/person) by phone only; call 608-285-5290. Tofu turkey, seitan ham and all the expected sides, all vegan (no gluten-free options), with last day to order Nov. 20 unless sold to capacity sooner.

L’Etoile gives some elegance to the classic harvest-themed dinner with a turkey roulade, stuffing and mashed potatoes, roasted sweet potato/squash, sweet and sour cabbage, brussels sprouts gratin, cranberry and Door County cherry sauce, and a choice of a pie (pumpkin, apple or pecan) for a reheatable feast meant to feed five ($350). Pickup on Nov. 27 between 4-7 p.m. Order online; many pickup times are sold out already.

Branch + Daughter, the butcher shop/pizzeria in Windsor, has a take home dinner featuring turkey or ham, with sides including squash bisque, candied yams, roasted veggies and “chef's seasonal dessert” — and gluten-friendly substitutions are available ($75/person). Order online.

The UW Memorial Union has some interesting Thanksgiving-to-go options open to all, regardless of UW affiliation. A dinner for six includes turkey and all the expected sides, with a choice of pumpkin, pecan or fudge bottom pie ($175). Meals for one are also available, here with a choice of entree among turkey, ham or squash lasagna ($18/$15 UW student). Order online by Nov. 19 at 9 a.m.; pickup is Nov. 27 from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. in Tripp Commons.

Ollies and St. Charles Station in Fitchburg has several options for a take-home meal, with traditional turkey, seitan turkey, and vegan and gluten-free options. Dinners are sized for two persons or family ($110/$275). Pickup Nov. 27 from 2-8 p.m. Order here.

Free meals

Delta Beer Lab’s sixth annual community Thanksgiving is taking place on Turkey Day from 3-5 p.m. (the taproom will be open 1-7 p.m.). The meal, a traditional turkey dinner served cafeteria style, is free but donations are encouraged. The first 150 people to call Delta at 608-640-4500 or register here will be first in line for food, others will be admitted after they have gone through the line.

First Congregational United Church of Christ-Madison is offering a free traditional Thanksgiving meal of turkey, vegetables, potatoes and gravy, stuffing, rolls, and pie. Meals are available for delivery by volunteers or pick up at the church on Thanksgiving between noon and 3 p.m. RSVP required; call 608-233-9751 or go here by 3 p.m. Nov. 21 to place your order.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road, hosts its traditional free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Nov. 28. No RSVP necessary.

Slice's Bar & Grill serves a traditional Thanksgiving dinner and this year returns to a hybrid model: choose either carryout or dine-in buffet; call the bar at 608-243-6925 to reserve a meal. Free, but donations are appreciated and will go to the Goodman Food Pantry. Check Facebook for serving times.

Lakeview Lutheran Church, 4001 Mandrake Road, is serving Thanksgiving dinner at noon on Nov. 28 (doors open at 11:50 a.m.) with turkey, homemade stuffing, gravy, real whipped potatoes, cranberries and pumpkin pie. Please RSVP 608-244-6181; attendance is capped at 100 for sit-down and 50 for take-out.