Eats events

Swipe right date night

Thursday, Jan. 10

Ditch the dating app and get an IRL date deal. Next Door Brewing is offering an appetizer, two entrees, a flight of beer and one song request for $35. If you don’t know what swipe right means, bring a millennial to explain it to you. At 2439 Atwood Ave., 6-9 pm.

Drumlin Ridge Wisconsin Winemaker Dinner

Thursday, Jan. 10

Drumlin Ridge Winery and DelecTable team up for a five-course dinner. Winemaker Dave Korb will pair each course with a wine made with Wisconsin grapes in Waunakee and explain the terroir of each selection. Menu includes ham croquette, pear and mixed green salad, lamb slider with brussels sprouts and bacon, Syrah-marinated beef with roasted potatoes, and cheesecake. RSVP by Jan. 8 at tinyurl.com/drumlindinner. Dinner is $59/person. At 3248 University Ave., 6-8:30 pm.

World Whiskey Tasting

Thursday, Jan. 10

Travel the globe via whiskey at The Malt House. The tavern is serving a flight of six for $22: Nikka Coffey malt from Japan, Amrut Fusion single malt from India, Penderyn Sherrywood single malt from Wales, Johnnie Walker “White Walker” from Scotland, Writer’s Tears from the Emerald Isle and A Midwinter Night’s Dram from the good ol’ U.S of A. At 2609 E Washington Ave., 5:30-8 pm.