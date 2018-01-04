Eats events

Cakes and ale

Saturday, Jan. 6

It is everything you need to kick off this new year: pancakes and a meat raffle. VFW Post 7591 hosts an AYCE pancake bash ($7) with sausage links and/or bacon, maple syrup, applesauce, coffee, O.J. and milk, 8 am-noon. At 301 Cottage Grove Road.

More winter market!

Saturday, Jan. 6

In addition to the Dane County late winter market downtown (see p. 30), the MadWest Winter Farmers’ Market will be selling fresh natural foods, jams and jellies, cheeses, pasture-raised meats, soaps, wool and more. 8 am-noon at the Lussier Community Education Center, 55 S. Gammon Road.

Away, guilt!

Sunday, Jan. 7

Chef Dave Heide of Liliana’s will teach a cooking class designed to make healthy food delicious, with a bonus — it’s all vegan. Class includes hands-on instruction in Liliana’s kitchen; you finish by eating the three-course meal you’ve just cooked. Class ($75, register via lilianasrestaurant.com/cooking-classes) runs 2-5 pm at 2951 Triverton Pike Drive, Fitchburg.