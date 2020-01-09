Eats events

Bourbon, bacon and beef

Sunday, Jan. 11

Joel Olson of Hemmachef leads a class that’s “behind-the-scenes” at Smoky’s Club. Guests will help prepare a four-course meal, dine, and enjoy a bourbon tasting. Menu includes bacon, bourbon, and brie phyllo cups; bourbon and sweet potato bisque; beef tenderloin medallions with twice-baked bacon; bourbon and cheddar potatoes; and grilled cinnamon-sugar bananas with vanilla ice cream set aflame with, what else, bourbon. Class is $95, register by emailing hemmachef@gmail.com. At 3005 University Ave., 6-9 pm.

Surf’s Up: Seafood & Sake Dinner

Monday, Jan. 13

Umami hosts a five-course seafood supper with curated sake pairings. The menu is being finalized but will include oysters, crab, shrimp, fish and a dessert. Sakes will range from junmai to nigori. Tickets ($54) at tinyurl.com/umamiseafoodsupper. At 923 Williamson St., seatings at 5:30 and 7:30 pm.

Pop-up dinner

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Giovanni Novella, chef at Bar Corallini, teams up with the Goodman Community Center’s TEENworks program for a three-course meal. Roasted red pepper and tomato soup, butternut squash risotto and vanilla bean panna cotta with berries are on the menu. Tickets are $15 at tinyurl.com/goodmanpopup2020. At Brassworks Building, 214 Waubesa St., seatings at 5:30 and 6:30 pm.