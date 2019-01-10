Eats events

Meat pop-up

Sunday, Jan. 13

Karben4 Brewing hosts Fischer Family Farm for a pop-up sale on locally sourced meats. The Cambria farm offers a variety of beef and pork cuts as well as whole chickens and free-range eggs. Beer will be on hand, too. At 3698 Kinsman Blvd., noon-3 pm.

Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest preview

Saturday, Jan. 12

Enjoy free samples of Door County Brewing Co. beers, and cheese from local producers. There will also be an in-store raffle for a pair of VIP tickets — which are sold out — to the Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest on Jan. 19. At Metcalfe’s Hilldale and West Towne locations, 726 N. Midvale Blvd. and 7455 Mineral Point Road, noon-2 pm.

$5 dinner night

Thursday, Jan. 17

Willy Street Co-op North is offering a $5 dinner deal. The Co-op will have a mac and cheese bar with bacon, hot dogs, broccoli and sautéed mushrooms. The meal comes with a green salad and a cookie. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options will also be available. At 2817 N. Sherman Ave., 4-8 pm.