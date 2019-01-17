Eats events

Free for the furloughed

While the federal government is shut down

Hop Garden Brewing is offering a free beer to every federal worker, every week, until their paychecks arrive. Just bring your federal ID and they’ll pour you a cold one. Tap room is open Wednesday-Friday 4-8 pm, Saturday noon-8 pm and Sunday noon-5 pm. At 6818 Canal St. in Paoli.

Winter Fest

Sunday-Saturday, Jan. 20-26

Essen Haus is celebrating the season with a schnitzel dinner deal. The German restaurant and trinken halle is serving a half-liter of any tap beer, one schnitzel served with pretzels, sauerkraut and choice of potato, and apfel or cherry strudel. As for the schnitzel, choose between the wienerschnitzel — breaded, pan-fried Wisconsin pork tenderloin topped with a lemon — or jägerschnitzel — pan-fried Wisconsin pork with onions and mushrooms in a white wine/sour cream gravy. Dinner is $22; call 608-255-4674 for reservations. At Essen Haus, 514 East Wilson St., and sister restaurant Come Back In, 508 E. Wilson St.

Pop-up dinner

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Dan Bonanno, chef at A Pig in a Fur Coat, and teens from the Goodman Community Center are preparing a three-course meal: Italian salad with oregano vinaigrette and a breadstick, spinach and mushroom lasagna and finally a classic cannoli. Tickets ($15/adult, $5/kids 10 and under) at tinyurl.com/GCCpopup. At Brassworks Building, 214 Waubesa St., 5:30-7:30 pm.