Eats events

Cocktails in the Conservatory

Friday, Jan. 24

Escape the Wisconsin cold inside the Bolz Conservatory with tropical plants, summer cocktails and hot beats from DJ Nick Nice. Admission is $8 (cash only) and attendees must be at least 21. The event benefits the city’s Olbrich Botanical Gardens. At 3330 Atwood Ave., 7-11 pm.

ChiliOcracy

Sunday, Jan. 26

Election Day for “Supreme Commander of Chili” is upon us at this benefit for Madison’s oldest community radio station, WORT 89.9 FM. This chili cook-off is in need of campaign finance reform (just like another big election this year). Enter as a “voter” ($10) to cast one ballot for your favorite entry. Enter as a “lobbyist” ($20) to have your vote count fivefold and receive a spoon befitting the political elite. This year’s chili candidates: Beef Butter BBQ, Burrito Drive, Dashelito’s Hot Sauce, Harmony Bar & Grill, Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace, Tiny’s Tap House, The Weary Traveler and The Wisco. At 2201 Atwood Ave., 3-6 pm.

Celebrating The People Who Feed Us

Monday, Jan. 27

Wisconsin Foodie host Luke Zahm hosts a panel discussion that celebrates successes in sourcing local food at Madison institutions. Madison College culinary students will provide the local eats. Free, but register at tinyurl.com/localfoodsuccess. Speakers include Dan Cornelius from the Indigenous Food Network, Kristen Martinek from Fifth Season Cooperative, Alfonso Morales from UW-Madison, Maggie Sanna from the Madison school district, and Paul Short from Madison College. At 1701 Wright St., reception starts at 3 pm; panel discussion at 6 pm.