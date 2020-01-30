Eats events

× Expand Carolyn Fath Ashby

Smörgåsbord

Monday, Feb. 3

The Dorf Haus, a Bavarian-style supper club, hosts an all-you-can-eat buffet of traditional German cuisine: knackwurst, schweinsrippen, sauerbraten, wiener and pork schnitzel, pork hocks, spätzle and kartoffel. Salad bar and desserts, too. Call 608-643-3980; $19/adults, $5.50/under 12. At 8931 County Y in Roxbury, 5-9 pm.

A History of Menominee Sustainable Agriculture

Wednesday, Feb. 5

UW-Madison geography lecturer Bill Gartner will be speaking to CHEW, the Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin, about how the Menominee people planted maize, squash and sunflowers in the state dating back to 850 A.D. The practices were all but obliterated by the 20th century. But for over a millennium, the Menominee developed a sophisticated agroecological system centered on raised fields and rotational agroforestry. Event is free. At the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., Madison, 7:15 pm.

Grateful Dead beer night

Thursday, Feb. 6

The first Thursday of every month at Bierock is Grateful Dead Night, but Feb. 6 is an extra special version. Not only will the craft beer bar be playing Dead-inspired tunes, three beers on tap are homages to the band. Deadheads will be truckin’ to Bierock for Wake & Bake, a coffee stout from Terrapin Beer Company; Hazy Ripple, an unfiltered IPA from Dogfish Head; and Kozmic Kolsch, from Hinterland Brewery. At 2911 N. Sherman Ave., 3 pm-midnight.