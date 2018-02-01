Eats events

Souper Bowl XXII

Saturday, Feb. 3

Before Sunday’s big game, West High School will once again host its own Souper Bowl. Per tradition, art students and local potters donate handcrafted ceramic bowls. For $15, you pick a bowl and they fill it with soup. Included is bread, salad and a dessert. All proceeds go toward building affordable housing in Dane County. More info at facebook.com/HabitatUW. At 30 Ash St., noon-6 pm.

Intro to Chinese Cuisine

Wednesday, Feb. 7

The Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin hosts Junyi Ma and Terry Tao to talk about the diverse foodscape developed over centuries in China including key characteristics of Chinese regional cuisines. Learn better what to expect when choosing a Chinese restaurant. At the Goodman Center,149 Waubesa St., 7:15 pm.

Mead & board games

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Each Tuesday, Bos Meadery opens its doors to adult board gamers. There are plenty of games on hand, or bring your own. Roman Candle will sell pizza by the slice. The mead will be flowing — but organizers are also cool with BYO food and (non-alcoholic) beverages. It’s a chance to fight with friends over a game of Risk in front of a crowd. At 849 E. Washington Ave., 5-10 pm.