Eats events

Ice bar

Friday, Feb. 7

Café Hollander is debuting a bar that’s not just cool, it’s cold. A team of artists is sculpting three tons of ice to create an outdoor bar. The installation is happening Friday afternoon. Thereafter, the bar will be serving a specialty cocktail menu during bar hours as long as the ice lasts. Kick-off festivities will continue through the weekend. At 701 Hilldale Way.

Vegan Fish Fry

Friday, Feb. 7

Justveggiez is at the Goodman Community Center serving a vegan fish fry. The supper ($15) also includes vegan versions of cheesy potato casserole, spaghetti, and creamy coleslaw. Salad and bread, too. At 149 Waubesa St., 5-8 pm.

Coffee Fest

Wednesday, Feb 12

Dane Buy Local hosts a vendor fest that celebrates a cup of joe and local businesses. Tickets ($10) at danebuylocal.com/coffee-fest-2020 includes a coffee mug. Taste brews from Indie Coffee, Common Ground, Helbachs Coffee Roasters and Just Coffee. Samples will be plentiful, from FEED Bakery & Catering, Driftless Chocolates, NessAlla Kombucha, Just Bakery and Metcalfe’s Market. At 8000 Airport Road, Middleton, 8-10:30 am.