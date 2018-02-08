Eats events

× Expand Kaisa Cummings Flowers and Boxcar Blooms.

Return of the mac

Sunday, Feb. 11

How will your macaroni and cheese stack up against the competition? Find out at The Wisco’s annual “cookoff to end all cookoffs.” Entries must be submitted by 4 pm; votes are counted at 6 pm. Prizes are awarded to the top three winners. Tickets to be a taster ($5) available at the door. At 852 Williamson St., 3-7 pm.

Crawfish boil

Monday, Feb. 12

Mardi Gras starts early at Merchant. The cocktail bar is serving complimentary crawfish with red beans and rice at the celebration. The good times will be flowing with specials on Sazeracs ($6), Creole punch ($5) and Louisiana-brewed Abita beers ($4). Johnny Chimes & Gatur Bait will supply the music. At 121 S. Pinckney St., starts at 10 pm — sharp.

Valentine’s Day pop-up

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Do you have last-minute shopping needs? A pop-up market at Porter is geared to Valentine’s Day. Will Marx of Wm. Chocolate, Boxcar Blooms and Kaisa Cummings, La Lingerie, and Counter Culture Coffee will be sampling and selling Valentine’s Day treats. A free wine tasting will help in finding the perfect wine for a perfect evening. At 640 W. Washington Ave., 4-7 pm.