Eats events

Chef tasting for Porchlight

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Porchlight, a nonprofit that works to reduce homelessness, is holding a live auction with such items as one-of-a-kind dinner parties, winery tours and culinary tutorials from local chefs. At the event, more than a dozen local restaurants will have chef stations with appetizer-sized treats to sample. Tickets ($50) at tinyurl.com/porchlighttasting. At Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St., 5:30-8:30 pm.

Pizza percentage day

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Support the Dane County Humane Society by ordering from Glass Nickel Pizza. Ten percent of all sales will benefit the animal shelter. All local Glass Nickels are participating: Madison-East, 608-245-0880; Madison-West, 608-218-9000; Fitchburg, 608-848-4877; and Sun Prairie, 608-834-9919.

2nd Annual Black Business Awards Dinner

Thursday, Feb. 21

The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce theme for this year’s award dinner is “harnessing the power of black businesses.” Speakers include Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes; owner of CocoVaa, chocolatier Syovata Edari; and president of Diamond Discs International, Ugo Nwagbaraocha. Dinner options are chicken marsala, pork rib tips or eggplant parmesan. Tickets ($50) at tinyurl.com/MBCCdinner. At Madison Area Technical College (Atrium), 1701 Wright St., 5:30-9 pm.