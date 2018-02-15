Eats events

Wood stove cookin’

Saturday, Feb. 17

Take a trip to yesteryear and learn the art of cooking without gas or electricity. Expert Steve Keip leads a lesson on baking bread and making soup on an authentic farm wood stove. Register ($35) at schumacherfarmpark.org. (No vegetarian or vegan options.) At Schumacher Farm Park, 5682 Highway 19, Waunakee, 10 am-2 pm.

Porchlight chef tasting event

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Small plates from Cento, BelAir Cantina, The Statehouse, Quivey’s Grove, Blue Plate Catering, Buck & Honey’s, Canteen, Daisy’s Cafe, Jardin, Johnny Delmonico’s, Karben4 and Steenbock’s on Orchard will support Prochlight’s food program producing jams, jellies, sauces and dry mixes. Tickets ($50 or $450/table for 10) available through porchlightproducts.org. At Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery, 330 N. Orchard St.

Wisconsin spirits open house

Thursday, Feb. 22

Local spirit-makers show off their creations at this open house at Yahara Bay Distillers. Taste samples from Albion Prairie Farm, Barham Gardens, The Cider Farm, Great Lakes Distillery, Great Northern Distilling, Infinity Beverages Winery & Distillery, Meloz, Natural Spirits, Rökker, Vom Fass, Mary’s Hot Bottom and State Line Distillery. Suggested donation $5. At 6250 Nesbitt Road in Fitchburg, 5-9 pm.