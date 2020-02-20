Eats events

Getty Images
Distill America
Saturday, Feb. 22
Craft spirits and cocktails plus discussions with those in the industry and appetizers, too. More than 90 distillers will be on hand. Tickets ($65/$20 designated driver) at madison.boldtypetickets.com. Edgewater Hotel, 1001 Wisconsin Place, 6-9 pm.
Pork Hock Dinner
Sunday, Feb. 23
Good Shepherd Catholic Parish will have a spread of pork hocks, wieners, sausage, sauerkraut, potatoes and gravy, creamed corn and rye bread. Dessert, too. Choice of dine-in or takeout. $12 adults/$5 kids. At 1128 St. James Court (off Mills Street), 11:30 am-4:30 pm.
Flan class
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Monona Bakery & Eatery hosts a tutorial on how to make the traditional Latin American custard dessert. The bakery will supply all the materials and serve light snacks. You’ll leave with a flan of your own and the knowledge to do it again. Tickets ($45) at tinyurl.com/flanclass. At 4544 Monona Drive, 4-6 pm.