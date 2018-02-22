Eats events

× Expand Sharon Vanorny Sommelier Andrea Hillsey has selected six different wines to pair with chocolate and cheese at the Spread the Love event.

Black Excellence Community Dinner

Friday, Feb. 23

Celebrate black history with this free family-friendly event at the Lussier Community Education Center. Dinner will feature a soul food spread of chicken, black-eyed peas, baked macaroni and cheese, greens and sweet potato pie. Local black Madisonians will also be sharing their personal histories and poetry. Dinner is free and all are welcome. At 55 S. Gammon Road, 5:30-7 pm.

International Festival

Saturday, Feb. 24

Enjoy cuisine from around the world as well as art, music, dance and other performances at this festival. Food vendors include Spice Yatra Indian, Café Costa Rica, Catering a Fresco, Italian Workmen’s Club, Polish Heritage Club of Madison, Rolling Pin Bake Shop and Taste of Jamerica. At Overture Center, 201 State St., 10:30 am-4:30 pm.

Chocolate, cheese and wine pairing

Monday, Feb. 26

Madison Eats Food Tours and Capital City Food Tours are teaming up to “spread the love” between local food tour companies and producers. Pairing will feature three courses. Batch Bakehouse, Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier and Madison Chocolate Company will provide the desserts. Brennan's Cellars, Hook's Cheese Company and Roth Cheese will bring the cheese. Sommelier Andrea Hillsey has selected six different wines. 10 percent of ticket sales will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank. Tickets ($49) are limited and must be purchased before Feb. 25 at tinyurl.com/spreadthelovetour. At Square Wine, 5 N. Pinckney St., seatings at 6 pm and 7:30 pm.