Eats events

× Expand Pasture and Plenty

Souper bowl XXIV

Saturday, Feb. 29

The official NFL season is over, but there’s still the 24th annual Souper Bowl at Madison West High School. Pick a bowl and a soup from the hearty lineup. There will be vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. Includes salad, bread and dessert — and the bowl ($15). Larger decorative bowls will also be for sale and all proceeds benefit the Habitat for Humanity Campus Chapter at UW-Madison. At 30 Ash St., noon-6 pm.

Parallel Foods of the Deep South and Far North

Wednesday, March 4

The Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin welcome Barb Thomas and Judy White, whose friendship and love of food transcends U.S. geography. Thomas was raised on Southern dishes in her native Louisiana. White grew up on the cuisine of the North in Black River Falls. In this presentation, Thomas’ Southern grits and sweet potato pie meets White’s Northern take on grits and rhubarb custard pie. The pair will also compare catfish to smelt. Event is free and there will be samples. At Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., 7:15 pm.

Chicken and waffles night

Thursday, March 5

Pasture and Plenty is continuing its popular first Thursday dinner of fried chicken and waffles served with honey butter and maple syrup. Fried tofu is also available for vegetarians. Pre-orders via pastureandplenty.com/weeknight-dinners. At 2433 University Ave., 5-8 pm.