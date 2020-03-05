Eats events

× Expand Jessica Havens

Maple Syrup Workshop

Saturday, March 7

Learn the basics of maple syrup production at Schumacher Farm Park in Waunakee at this family-friendly tutorial. Instructor Mary Binkley will demonstrate how to identify a maple tree and the technique for tapping and collecting sap. Participants will be entered into a drawing for maple syrup prizes. Tickets ($8) at tinyurl.com/maplesyrupworkshop. At 5682 Highway 19 in Waunakee.

Mad City Chili Cookoff

Saturday, March 7

Fifteen amateur chefs will compete in Essen Haus’ 7th annual chili cookoff. Judges will rate the chilis on taste, aroma, appearance, heat balance, and texture/mouthfeel. Admission is $10 (cash only) and tasters will vote for “the people’s choice” champion. See the restaurant’s Facebook page for ways to save on the admission. At 514 E. Wilson St., 6-8 pm.

Irie Roots Pop-up

Sunday, March 8

Madtown Food Services, a relatively new catering company specializing in Jamaican cuisine, will serve at Christine’s Kitchen, takeout only. On the menu will be $8 plate combos with choice of jerk chicken or beef patty (regular or spicy) with choice of side: rice and peas, or cabbage and carrots. Vegan and veggie patties are also available. There is also the option to stock up and buy by the pound. Advance orders can be placed by March 6 at tinyurl.com/irierootspopup, but walk-ins are also welcome. Call or text 608-285-2485 for more info. At 2817 E. Washington Ave., 5-8 pm.