Eats events

Vegan pop-up

Sunday, March 15

Vendors will be selling vegan food, desserts and products at the Madison Vegan Spring Pop-up Market at Goodman Community Center. Also on hand: advocates for animal welfare and nonprofit groups that run sanctuaries and rescues. It’s a good opportunity to get involved with the flesh-free community. Free but RSVP is requested at tinyurl.com/veganpopup2020. At 149 Waubesa St., 11 am-4 pm.

Cooking with Beer for St. Patrick’s Day

Monday, March 16

Delta Beer Lab hosts a hands-on class that will walk participants through how to prepare a traditional St. Patrick’s Day feast — with beer! Chef Rachel Hanson teaches how to make corned beef with the brewery’s PTR.01 porter, roasted potatoes and carrots with a beer glaze, and Irish cabbage and bacon in a beer broth. Tickets ($30) for the 90-minute tutorial include the class, a flight of four brews, and a full pint of beer. Space is limited. Participants must sign up in advance at tinyurl.com/deltabeerclass. At 167 E. Badger Road, 6:30-8 pm.

St. Patty’s Day Dome Dinner

Tuesday, March 17

Robinia Courtyard teams up with Door County Brewing Company and Hacienda Beer Company for a St. Patrick’s Day four-course meal with five beer pairings. Menu features traditional Irish fare (with a beer twist) including seared blood sausage, shepherd’s pie, corned veal cheeks, and sultana bread pudding. The meal will be served in the restaurant’s outdoor heated domes. Tickets ($35) at tinyurl.com/stpattysdaydomedinner. At 829 E. Washington Ave., 6-8 pm.