Eats events

Veggie beer dinner

Monday, March 25

You don’t see vegetarian beer pairing dinners very often, but thanks to Off Broadway Drafthouse and O’so Brewing, non-meat eaters can also enjoy the fun. On the menu: grilled eggplant and zucchini, house-made spring rolls, seared risotto cake, pasta rolled in organic basil pesto, and a tart lemon curd with berries. Dinner will be served with an American wheat ale, a hazy IPA, a kettle sour blonde, a Belgian strong ale and two porters. Tickets ($50) at tinyurl.com/osobeerdinner. At 5404 Raymond Road, 6-8:15 pm.

Cracker chat

Tuesday, March 26

Nancy Potter, co-founder of Madison-based Potter’s Crackers, will discuss starting a food business from the ground up. Free and open to the public. At Union South, 6:30-7:30 pm.

Wine BINGO!

Tuesday, March 26

Waunakee wine bar Brix 340 has moved its popular wine bingo night to Tuesdays. Prizes include wine and beer; all proceeds benefit the Waunakee Food Pantry. A $5 reservation fee is required to hold a seat; call 608-850-7144, there’s a $10 minimum food or drink purchase to play. At 340 N. Century Ave., 6:30-8 pm.