Eats events

Pop-up dinner

Tuesday, April 2

Chefs Francesca Hong (Morris Ramen), Molly Maciejewski (Madison Sourdough), and youth from the Goodman Center’s TEENworks program are orchestrating a three-course pop-up dinner featuring kimchi tartine, braised pork belly or fried tofu with chilled sesame noodles and smoked carrots and radishes, and a black sesame Rice Krispie treat. Tickets ($15, $5/kids 10 and under) at tinyurl.com/teenworkspopup. At 214 Waubesa St.; seatings at 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm.

Apples in the Midwestern Imagination

Wednesday, April 3

This month, the Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin welcomes author Lucy Long. She will discuss America’s affinity for apples, especially local love for the fruit. Long says apples have “contributed to a sense of place in the Midwest and to a collective memory that characterizes this region.” At 149 Waubesa St., 7:15 pm.

Cider night

Thursday, April 4

Ciders are taking over the taps at BarleyPop. The tap will feature nine ciders, including less common flavors black currant, rose hip rosemary, cold brew coffee and Door County cherry. Full pours are $1 off. At 2045 Atwood Ave, 2 pm-midnight.