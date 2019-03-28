Eats events

MACN Supper Club at Brassworks at Goodman Community Center (6-9PM, $35-$45 per person)
- The Madison Area Chef's Network will bring together over 15 of Madison's best chefs to create a unique supper club experience at the brand new Brassworks facility at the Goodman Community Center. Proceeds to benefit the Goodman Community Center and Goodman Food Pantry. Purchase tickets online here.
Honoring Our Roots: A Dinner Inspired by Odessa Piper at L'Etoile (6 PM, $135 per person, optional wine pairing $75)
- Seven of Madison’s top chefs will take over L’Etoile for a 7-course tasting menu to celebrate the legacy of L’Etoile’s founding chef, Odessa Piper, as well as the incredibly talented women chefs and culinary professionals in Madison right now. All proceeds will be donated to the Culinary Ladies Collective supporting women chefs and entrepreneurs of Madison. Purchase tickets online here.
Pizza and Bingo! at Pasture and Plenty (5-8PM)
- Chef’s Patrick DePula (Sal’s Tomato Pies) and Derek Lee (Pizza Brutta) will be making pizzas to go along with free games of Bingo with a variety of gift cards and other prizes to win.
5th Annual Sandwich Contest at Gotham Bagels (7AM-3PM)
- Sandwich contest featuring Tory Miller, Dan Fox, Dan Bonanno, Patrick DePula, Evan Dannels, Jed Spink, Phillip Hurley and John Gadau. Host Chef Joe Gaglio.
Dessert for Dinner: Sweets Turned Savory at Surya Cafe (6:30PM, $35 per person)
- Classic desserts transformed into inventive savory dishes. Play with perception and challenge the senses in this one of a kind, four-course dining experience. Host Chef Lauren Montelbano with guest Chef Laurel Burleson (Ugly Apple Food Cart). Purchase tickets online here.
Italian/Chinese Dim Sum at Osteria Papavero (5-9PM)
- Menu will feature Dim Sum style offerings inspired by both Chinese and Italian cuisine. With Francesco Mangano (Osteria Papavero) and Dave Oliver (Natt Spil).
Autism Benefit Dinner at The Statehouse at The Edgewater (6PM, $65 per person)
- Join us for a special night in The Statehouse during the Madison Area Chef’s Week as we host a dinner benefiting The Autism Society of South-Central Wisconsin, an important cause that impacts several Edgewater employees and their families. Together, Statehouse Executive Chef Juan Martinez and Justice Neal, Executive Chef at The Tin Fox, will create a 7-course menu including dishes such as Lamb Tartare and a Fox Heritage Farms Beef Striploin & Braised Short Rib Duo. Statehouse Pastry Chef Paul Trecroci will share a Sangria Panna Cotta for dessert. Wines will be available for purchase. A portion of the dinner proceeds will be donated to The Autism Society of South-Central Wisconsin. $65 per person + tax & gratuity, reserve your tickets here. Reservations required.
Pretty Fly Fungi at Pig in a Fur Coat (5-10PM, $55 per person)
- Celebrating the magic of mushrooms! $55 -4 course tasting menu.Host Chef: Dan Bonanno Guest Chefs: Lauren Montelbano (Surya Cafe) and Jennie Capallaro(Green Owl). Reservations required; call 608-316-3300.
The Big Night with Phillip, John, and Joey Bagels at Gates and Brovi (5-10PM)
- Phillip Hurley, Jon Gadau and Joey Bagels will recreate the timeless dishes of a red sauce joint in NYC during the Rat pack era at Gates And Brovi.
Korean/Italian MASH at Osteria Papavero (6PM)
- Chef Francesco Mangano with Chefs Francesca Hong and Matt Morris (Morris Ramen). Please make a reservation by calling 608-255-8376.
Dinner on a Train at Porter (6PM, $108 per person, $31.50 optional drink pairing)
- Korean BBQ-inspired progressive dinner on a train! Join us for this truly unique dinner on a train car just steps outside of Porter Coffee. Chefs Itaru Nagano (L'Etoile), Adam Struebing (Madison Club) and Gilbert Altschul (Grampa's Pizzeria) will overwhelm your senses with this once-in-a-long-time event. Purchase tickets online here.
Izakaya Night at Sal’s Sun Prairie (4-9PM)
- Classic Japanese tavern food through the lens of our respective restaurants/styles. Chefs Patrick DePula, Jon Pieters, John Jerebek, Jed Spink, Jack Yip, Itaru Nagano, Molly Maciejewski. Reservations available but not necessary.
International Street Food Night at Pasture and Plenty (5-8PM)
- Small plates from Chef Dan Fox (Heritage Tavern) and the Pasture and Plenty crew.
From Russia with Love: A James Bond Food Inspired Late Night Experience at RED (10:30PM, $30 per person)
- Dust off that tux and LBD (little black dress) and come dressed to impress! RED is proud to join the 2019 MACN Week special event series with From Russia with Love - a James Bond-inspired celebration of Eastern European cuisine re-imagined by Executive Chef Jed Spink and Special Guest Chefs Dan Bonanno of A Pig in a Fur Coat, Patrick DePula of Salvatore's, Evan Dannells of Pasture & Plenty, and Molly Maciejewski of Madison Sourdough. Purchase tickets online here.
Culinary Ladies Collective Brunch and Jams at Pasture and Plenty (9AM-1PM)
- CLC will be taking over Pasture and Plenty for brunch and beats!
Saturday Big Italian Dinner at the Italian Workmen's Club (5PM & 8PM, $55 per person)
- Join Chefs Tory Miller, Dan Bonanno, Patrick DePula, Joe Gaglio and Kristine Miller for our third annual Big Italian Dinner! Just the way we remember from when we were kids, but without the arguments and guilt! (Well maybe some arguing. Ok, arguing is likely, but we prefer to refer to it as Dinner Theater.) Purchase tickets online here.
Fox Heritage's Campy Meat Raffle Happy Hour at Camp Trippalindee (3-6PM, $20 per person)
- Camp Trippalindee, Fox Heritage Meats and Willow Creek Farms team up to do a spin on a traditional Wisconsin meat raffle. Chef Dan Fox (Heritage Tavern) will host the meat raffle and Chef Shanna Pacifico (Camp Trippalindee) will be providing snacks. Tickets required and can be purchased online here.