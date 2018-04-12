Eats events

High tea...with cats!

Sunday, April 15

Cat Cafe Mad is throwing an Alice in Sunderland-themed tea party, after the very British graphic novel of the same name. It’s $9 at the door for a crepe, unlimited tea or coffee, cucumber sandwiches, scones, and good conversation with plenty of kitties. At 1925 Monroe St., 1-4 pm.

Vegan bake sale

Sunday, April 15

No butter, no eggs, no problem! Alliance for Animals is hosting a vegan bake sale at the Goodman Center. If you’d like to donate a cruelty-free treat, email Becky at vegansweetpea@aol.com. All proceeds benefit the Alliance for Animals. At 149 Waubesa St., 10 am-1 pm.

Singapore street food class

Thursday, April 19

Chef Josey Chu demonstrates how to prepare some of her favorite Singaporean street food dishes including a coconut rice plate served with sambal nyonya (a deep red chili paste) on tofu, tempeh or fried fish. There will be vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. Class is free but you must register by calling 608-251-6776. At Willy Street Co-op East, 1229 Williamson St., 6-8 pm.