Eats events

Wags and Whiskers: Cocktails for a cause

Friday, May 3

Underground Pet Rescue’s new fundraiser features craft cocktails, a wine pull, appetizers, live music and possibly your new best friend. Underground will be bringing adoptable pets that need a good home. Tickets ($35) at tinyurl.com/cocktails4acause; includes one drink and hors d’oeuvres. At Old Sugar Distillery, 931 E. Main St., 7-10 pm.

Great American Meatout

Sunday, May 5

The Meatout, held elsewhere in March, is this weekend in Madison so local organizers can show off plant-based versions of summer barbecue fare. Learn about a flesh-free diet and veganism while enjoying a free lunch of sloppy janes, potato salad and more. At the corner of West Mifflin and State Street, aka “the top of State Street,” 1 pm.

Public market feedback

Wednesday, May 8

See the designs of the Madison Public Market at its (potential) future home. The market’s design team requests feedback on the plans for the market slated for what’s now the Fleet Services Building on First Street. RSVP at tinyurl.com/marketsneakpeek (encouraged but not required). Local merchants will also be at the event serving sample-sized treats. At 200 N. First St., 5-7 pm.