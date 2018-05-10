Eats events

Mustard tasting

Saturday-Sunday, May 12-13

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a trip to the National Mustard Museum. The museum will be serving samples of the winning entries from the 2018 Worldwide Mustard Competition. There will also be chef-inspired mustard dishes. At 7477 Hubbard Ave. in Middleton, 11 am-4 pm.

Ice cream pop-up

Sunday, May 13

No Coast Creamery — the self-described nomadic ice cream outlet — is throwing its first pop-up in Madison at the Robin Room. Double Butterscotch Redundancy, Earl Grey and a vegan Elderflower Rhubarb Sorbet will be served by the scoop ($4 for one, $7 for two and $10 for a flight of all three). No Coast will also have sundaes ($7) made with sweet pea ice cream on a white chocolate blondie and topped with “flowery stuff.” At 821 E. Johnson St., 4-7 pm.

Beer brewing course

Wednesday, May 23

Olbrich Gardens is calling all beer lovers who want the basics on starting a homebrew operation. Ben Feifarek, owner of the Wine and Hop Shop, is teaching a two-hour beginner’s course that will walk you through the steps from selecting ingredients to bottling. Register ($17/$13 for members) at olbrich.org/education. Deadline for signup is May 16. At 3330 Atwood Ave., 6-8 pm.