Eats events

World-Wide Mustard Competition

Saturday-Sunday, May 25-26

Taste the 54 winners of the National Mustard Museum’s annual mustard competition. Bronze, silver and gold winners were selected in 17 categories. Sample them all including this year’s Grand Poobah of Moutarde — a grainy mustard whose recipe dates back centuries and that was once prepared by monks for French royalty. Fancy. At 7477 Hubbard Ave., 10 am-5 pm.

Pudgy pop-up

Monday, May 27

Karben4 Brewing celebrates the start of summer with sweet and savory pudgy pies from the Pudgey’s food cart. For the pudgy unenlightened, the snack is a campsite tradition where two pieces of bread are filled with ingredients and then fused together over a fire. The menu is still being finalized but expect pizza, reuben and s’more pudgies to be available. Karben4 will also be offering beer pairings. At 3698 Kinsman Blvd., 4-8 pm.

Cooking class for teens with type 1 diabetes

Tuesday, May 28

UW Health is offering a free cooking class for 12 to 17-year-olds with type 1 diabetes. Kids will learn how to make mini-frittata muffin cups, egg rolls in a bowl and red bean taquitos. The class will also focus on counting carbohydrates in homemade recipes, creating nutritionally balanced meals and snacks, and identifying ways to include recommended amounts of fruits and veggies into one’s diet. Register at tinyurl.com/teencookingclass or call 608-263-6420. At the Learning Kitchen in the UW Health at The American Center, 4602 Eastpark Blvd., 5:30-7 pm.